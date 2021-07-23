back

The Jharkhand Journalist On The Pegasus List

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a journalist from Jharkhand, was "furious" when he found his name on a list last week. Here's why...

23/07/2021 4:27 PM
59 comments

  • Laugh T.
    2 days

    BDSK tu ya tho terrorist hai ,ya phir jocker hai....sarkar core rupaiya karaz karke tum pe pegasus syp karwayega.....chal bhag

  • Amey K.
    4 days

    इस पत्रकार का मुंह देखकर तो ऐसा नहीं लगता सरकार इसके ऊपर इतना पैसा उड़ायेंगी।😂😂

  • Daniel K.
    4 days

    Once a user turns on the internet, he or she remains no more in private state.

  • Mohammed S.
    4 days

    We are proud of the real journalist like you keep going

  • Amir J.
    4 days

    Shameless piece of shit govt this country has chosen.

  • Joseph F.
    4 days

    Great job, take care

  • Wilna E.
    5 days

  • Jacqueline S.
    5 days

    👍

  • John D.
    5 days

    Lol Urban Naxal has issues with CRPF in jungles but he will never question christian missionary converting tribals in Jungle and then handing them gun and making them Naxal Chootiya sala 😠

  • Abhishek B.
    5 days

    😂😂😂😂

  • Snehamoy D.
    5 days

    if anyone is suspected to be potential anti national he sud be Pegasused...🤣🤣🤣

  • Praveen I.
    5 days

    Spineless cowards only do all filthy things for power and they have supporters

  • Sudhir S.
    5 days

    Very good. Salute you

  • Bebo A.
    5 days

    God bless you

  • Mallika M.
    5 days

    Yeh character kaun hai?

  • Mallika M.
    5 days

    New drama directed by Soros.

  • Nikhil P.
    5 days

    Brave Journalist 👍👍👍👍

  • Mudassir K.
    5 days

    Dictatorship has begun

  • Nirjhar D.
    5 days

    We need more journalists like you Sir. Great work!

  • Tausif R.
    5 days

    Darpok sarkar...