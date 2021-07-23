back
The Jharkhand Journalist On The Pegasus List
Rupesh Kumar Singh, a journalist from Jharkhand, was "furious" when he found his name on a list last week. Here's why...
23/07/2021 4:27 PM
59 comments
Laugh T.2 days
BDSK tu ya tho terrorist hai ,ya phir jocker hai....sarkar core rupaiya karaz karke tum pe pegasus syp karwayega.....chal bhag
Amey K.4 days
इस पत्रकार का मुंह देखकर तो ऐसा नहीं लगता सरकार इसके ऊपर इतना पैसा उड़ायेंगी।😂😂
Daniel K.4 days
Once a user turns on the internet, he or she remains no more in private state.
Mohammed S.4 days
We are proud of the real journalist like you keep going
Amir J.4 days
Shameless piece of shit govt this country has chosen.
Joseph F.4 days
Great job, take care
Wilna E.5 days
Jacqueline S.5 days
👍
John D.5 days
Lol Urban Naxal has issues with CRPF in jungles but he will never question christian missionary converting tribals in Jungle and then handing them gun and making them Naxal Chootiya sala 😠
Abhishek B.5 days
😂😂😂😂
Snehamoy D.5 days
if anyone is suspected to be potential anti national he sud be Pegasused...🤣🤣🤣
Praveen I.5 days
Spineless cowards only do all filthy things for power and they have supporters
Sudhir S.5 days
Very good. Salute you
Bebo A.5 days
God bless you
Mallika M.5 days
Yeh character kaun hai?
Mallika M.5 days
New drama directed by Soros.
Nikhil P.5 days
Brave Journalist 👍👍👍👍
Mudassir K.5 days
Dictatorship has begun
Nirjhar D.5 days
We need more journalists like you Sir. Great work!
Tausif R.5 days
Darpok sarkar...