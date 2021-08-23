back

The Journalist Who Was Arrested For Cancelling Cow Urine

His three children watched the police drag him out of his home. His fault? Posting a scientific truth on Facebook.

23/08/2021 6:39 PM
  • Mongngam K.
    an hour

    Thought we have freedom of speech

  • Narendra S.
    3 hours

    "I won't stop speaking". You proved yourself as you are a brave human being. Love you Eyamba.

  • Ronan O.
    3 hours

    As a bretheren from manipur. I can only say. " there goes a brave man who stood for what he beleived in when rest of us cowered behind".

  • D J.
    3 hours

    Manipur

  • Sopoh S.
    4 hours

    Biren has made 3 other arrest following facebook coments on his page. There could have been many others also whom i didnt know. He should stop being in social media altogether or stop misusing his power against individuals who have dissenting views

  • Cox V.
    4 hours

    So now everybody knows who to vote in the next general assembly

  • Okiw E.
    4 hours

    bjp will ruin our country one day...

  • Rajesh S.
    5 hours

    Bjp jokers ruining this country

  • Sha K.
    6 hours

    Seriously what our country has become 😱😱😱😱 God have mercy on people of India... Can't believe all this..

  • Rikjum L.
    6 hours

    It was an insult to fundamental rights but what to do, everywhere puppets are in the chair even in the courts.

  • Budha S.
    7 hours

    He lost all his job because of karma. Left alone this incident. He knows himself

  • Muon G.
    7 hours

    What a shame....what kind of govt we are having....they are much worse then the UG's

  • Cheang L.
    9 hours

    Even if you try hard to make them understand they won't because their head is filled with cow excreta

  • Soihiam C.
    10 hours

    I fear when a day the government implement law,a list of words And sentence that we should use......

  • Mohan M.
    11 hours

    🙃

  • Mughalu K.
    11 hours

    Shameful

  • Greeshma M.
    12 hours

    BJP=ATROCITIES=DOOM OF INDIA

  • Awo A.
    13 hours

    I can feel how you gone through but remember truth is always with you brother.

  • Majid A.
    13 hours

    Feel sorry for many people who raise their voices but get brutalised by ruling party or get thrashed by their goons....Rip democracy

  • Raveendran P.
    13 hours

    What Thaliban is currently doing a n Kabul is already in existence in India under modys rule.