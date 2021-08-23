back
The Journalist Who Was Arrested For Cancelling Cow Urine
His three children watched the police drag him out of his home. His fault? Posting a scientific truth on Facebook.
23/08/2021 6:39 PM
51 comments
Mongngam K.an hour
Thought we have freedom of speech
Narendra S.3 hours
"I won't stop speaking". You proved yourself as you are a brave human being. Love you Eyamba.
Ronan O.3 hours
As a bretheren from manipur. I can only say. " there goes a brave man who stood for what he beleived in when rest of us cowered behind".
D J.3 hours
Manipur
Sopoh S.4 hours
Biren has made 3 other arrest following facebook coments on his page. There could have been many others also whom i didnt know. He should stop being in social media altogether or stop misusing his power against individuals who have dissenting views
Cox V.4 hours
So now everybody knows who to vote in the next general assembly
Okiw E.4 hours
bjp will ruin our country one day...
Rajesh S.5 hours
Bjp jokers ruining this country
Sha K.6 hours
Seriously what our country has become 😱😱😱😱 God have mercy on people of India... Can't believe all this..
Rikjum L.6 hours
It was an insult to fundamental rights but what to do, everywhere puppets are in the chair even in the courts.
Budha S.7 hours
He lost all his job because of karma. Left alone this incident. He knows himself
Muon G.7 hours
What a shame....what kind of govt we are having....they are much worse then the UG's
Cheang L.9 hours
Even if you try hard to make them understand they won't because their head is filled with cow excreta
Soihiam C.10 hours
I fear when a day the government implement law,a list of words And sentence that we should use......
Mohan M.11 hours
Mughalu K.11 hours
Shameful
Greeshma M.12 hours
BJP=ATROCITIES=DOOM OF INDIA
Awo A.13 hours
I can feel how you gone through but remember truth is always with you brother.
Majid A.13 hours
Feel sorry for many people who raise their voices but get brutalised by ruling party or get thrashed by their goons....Rip democracy
Raveendran P.13 hours
What Thaliban is currently doing a n Kabul is already in existence in India under modys rule.