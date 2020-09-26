back

The Journalists Attacked In India’s Capital City

“If some elements think that by suppressing the media, they will be able to stop the journalists, they are mistaken.” Three Caravan journalists were assaulted in northeast Delhi in August. One of them told Brut what really happened.

09/26/2020 1:27 PM
  • 11.3k
  • 8

7 comments

  • Pradeep J.
    3 days

    I think you are laying.

  • Anjana S.
    3 days

    Hats off sir . For people like you we get the real picture otherwise the mainstream media are always trying to show what the rulers want .

  • Eric W.
    3 days

    Mention area name

  • Mango G.
    3 days

    Super..... these stupid people need to be trashed only then they will cool down a bit

  • Chandra S.
    3 days

    Kaise BDWE ko journalist banateh hai , das baar Shahid bola , yeh log totally biased hoteh aur Mast Masala Add karraha hai yeh tera saath hua yeh story ,likha hua pad pad ke batha raha hai

  • Thavasumuthu R.
    3 days

    Where can we find nuetral journalists? Name anyone

  • Brut India
    4 days

    According to this report, there have been over 200 attacks on journalists in India in the last 5 years: https://thewire.in/media/journalists-killed-attacked-india-report

