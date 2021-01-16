back

The Journey Of Maruti 800

The story of arguably India’s most loved car. The story of 800... 🚗

16/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 1.1M
  • 252

133 comments

  • Jake H.
    4 hours

    When I see that number of cars, I see emissions and it's effect also 🙄

  • MUhammad I.
    4 hours

    In Pakistan it is known as BOSS.......amazing .....discontinued in 2019

  • Aakanksha R.
    6 hours

    Great history and memories 🤗

  • Jyotirmoy D.
    7 hours

    Including

  • Akshay B.
    13 hours

    Onkar Bawaliwale

  • Kiran P.
    16 hours

    My first car was Maruti 800 ...best car i drove so far 🚘🚗

  • Souvik P.
    16 hours

    and now I am so pissed that we sold it

  • Sourav R.
    18 hours

    Y they mentioned the last car?? Maruti 800 still in production, just the name changed to Maruti aulto 800...and obviously it's modified than the old one ..but we can consider it's Maruti 800🙏

  • Ashish V.
    19 hours

    We got our maruti 800 in 2003. I was in kinder Garden at that time😂 and now I am a doctor. Still remember going into that showroom during that time❤️. Its one of the unforgettable experience of my life. It is the Moon beam Silver Standard std model. We got it for 2,10,000/- in that times money. We still use it and as a proud owner I am happy to say that the car hasn't broken down even once in past 17 years. It's very reliable car. We got another car swift but we didn't sale or replaced 800 for that. Still the car can handle higher speeds on highway. I am really impressed by its performance even after 17 years❤️❤️💕.

  • Vineet D.
    19 hours

    Sun roof was also available

  • Pragya C.
    20 hours

    see I always tell you that we own a priceless possession I love my Tarzan 😜�ed 👏🙌❤️❤️

  • Azhar U.
    a day

    I'm the owner of 1993 maruthi almost 28 years it's in still excellent condition

  • Muhammed A.
    a day

    Make one for Omini as well Most of us have went to school in it and someone of us were even abducted by the same 👀

  • Hervaven G.
    a day

    In this video the clown who made this video clip doesn't even show the car all he is showing is people with fake smiles . it explains anybody can post anything what a stupid clip can't even see the car

  • Faiyaz A.
    2 days

    My Dad traveled last time twords hospital drove by me was M800 in a rainy evening ... after three days ...🥺🌸🌷🌸

  • Anurag G.
    2 days

    Now wagon R

  • खैरे य.
    2 days

    Love from china🇨🇳

  • Gowtham K.
    2 days

    Most of the people learn driving in Maruti 800 even me too it was Fantastic experience

  • Sheriphu N.
    2 days

    My first car was an 800 as well.

  • Zaid R.
    3 days

    Not a car its an emotion...💓✨

