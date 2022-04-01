back
The Kashmir Files: Kejriwal vs. Patra
BJP's Sambit Patra clapped back at Arvind Kejriwal for mocking BJP leaders "promoting The Kashmir Files".
01/04/2022 2:57 PM
212 comments
R N.6 hours
Both are from hybrid tree of roots..ofcourse Anna..knew it..ahahaha
Brut India13 hours
Vivek Agnihotri has a lot to say about the AAP and the Delhi CM too: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/vivek-agnihotri-has-a-question-for-kejriwal-on-aap-s-ideology-amid-kashmir-files-row-101648608282973.html
A K.17 hours
دوسرے ملکوں کے داخلی امور میں مداخلت بند کرو پاکستان کے خلاف سازشیں کرنے والوں کو منہ کی کھانی پڑی
Ankit S.18 hours
koi nhi avi or petrol or edible oil daal k damo pe ye patra ji ka gyan khi khoo gya hoga...jb milega tb uspe v bhasan de denge avi kejriwal k thrg insbse bach lene dete h😂😂
Kèîdwxé H.19 hours
Arvin is right
Laxminarayan P.21 hours
Swara baskar ki film kyu ki thi tax free woh kya ama l Agati thi kya is jaisa admi nahi dekha
Manoj K.a day
Delhi, the capital city of India is in the hands
Rushikesh V.a day
were they sleeping for past 12 years?, now they do not want to talk about inflation, they do not have any creditability to talk about than criticizing others, this is just false propaganda... Please do not fall in trap of Godi Media... otherwise in future we will see the same issues that we saw in congress government.... I agree we do not have leadership like PM Modi today..... but it is a fact that we do not have any strong opposition as well.... we will have to create it... we see that the leaders are moving from congress and other parties to BJP but in few years will they nt be having same issues as congress? be responsible Citizens... we support Kashmiri pandits... but just do not criticize anyone and create a issue out of it....
Rushikesh V.a day
I hope BJP has acted on it for past 7 years, and before that when they were ruling for more than 7 years during Vajpai era.... None was talking about it, Now there is a election and is this the preparation for it? have they started cheap politics now?
Bhushan B.a day
I hope all questions answered.
Sanjay B.a day
Kezrikhan anti-Hindu hy
Richard R.a day
Kejriwal has signed his fate now n needs to be taught a lesson....he is khalistani n sepratist jihaid supporter like imran tahir n amanatullah khan etc
Preetham U.a day
Chootyawal
Pratik D.a day
Mr Patra….. subko murkh mat samjho….. Kejriwal in his comments made no fun of the Kashmir Pandit genocide/exodus. He only made fun of ur party members who are working as promotors of Vivek Agnihotri….. theek se samjha karo
K A.2 days
most dangours person cm of Delhi... please dnt vote him really cunning fellow little bit congress party better but not dis Delhi cm..
CA R.2 days
Btw this is the same kejriwal who wants reinvestigation of Batla house 🤔
Sarmad A.2 days
Indians hamesha se filmi rahe hen . Inki har cheez even inki politics or governance bhi films se inspired Hy . Films & stories are not real so India is .
Adib A.2 days
Yrr brut what has happened to you ... Verses bhi karaya to samne wala bandey ko dekh liya kro yrr Arvind kejriwal Vs Like seriously Sambit 🤣 Does he even stands in a row 😂
Ritu S.2 days
Kachrawal jaisa ghtiya insan Puri duniya me nhi hoga
Yanom N.2 days
I support Delhi CM