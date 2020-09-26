Meet Merman Kewin
The Kashmiri Origin Of India’s Pencils
J M.8 hours
Incredible...I didn't know this fact thanks for sharing this.
Nulwmy K.8 hours
I hope they don't just cut down trees 🌲 but also plant them... to keep the nature balance...😍
Snow A.10 hours
Kashmir❤❤❤❤❤❤
Nisar F.10 hours
Pulwama, Pencils vs Guns
Red C.19 hours
Proud to be Kashmiri.....dear brothers and sisters of other states of India please visit KASHMIR...out tourism sector is suffering very badly....... we love to see tourists here
DrRatnadeep B.a day
Itna sab hote hue bhi inko MCs ko atankwadi banna hai
Debabrata D.a day
If article 370 had not invented .. then ... after partitions Kashmir will be richest state of India ...so many hotels . so many business ....imagine world finest hotel may be built there by tata ......
Arindam G.a day
Nice pencils used be a luxury when we are primary ...🔥🔥
Areesha A.a day
Brut India: Please also write about Muslims Judaicidal terrorism in Jammu Kashmir
Shang B.a day
I love kashmir and kashmiris.. Agreed militancy is there but not everyone in kashmir is a militant just like how rapes happen in UP every after day doesn't mean everybody is rapists, right.. Kashmir is abundant in agricultural produce, minerals n hydro power.. It depends on the govt to make kashmir a heaven or hell..
Susmita K.a day
What about plantation, global warming and climate changing issues??? Cost effectiveness or paying huge cost!!!!
Tajamul I.2 days
Proud moment ❤️
Areesha A.2 days
Poor Kashmiri people making these pencil and working hard to produced this educational tool and their own children’s could not get education which is their basic right due to this Cruel Indian Government
Krishna G.2 days
GROW DOUBLE THE TREES THEY CUT.
M S.2 days
Incredible 👍🏻
Onkar P.2 days
Something positive about kashmir
Grg S.2 days
Excellent !!!
Vicky V.2 days
As if India would have been pencil less had it been not coming from Pulwama...pulwama did ehsan to INDIA.. Dear Kashmiris you ought to be equally feel glad tht your products are being sold in rest part of your oWn country thereby providing you enough money,employment nd unfortunately gives you further strategy to attack on tht very country's soldiers nd govt...
Teron S.2 days
And the money made by this is used to finance terrorist..buy weapons & explosive.
Asha S.2 days
Good job. Good thinking.