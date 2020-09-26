back

The Kashmiri Origin Of India’s Pencils

Most of India's pencils can trace their origin back to the homes and factories of Pulwama in Kashmir. 😲

09/26/2020 4:27 PM
58 comments

  • J M.
    8 hours

    Incredible...I didn't know this fact thanks for sharing this.

  • Nulwmy K.
    8 hours

    I hope they don't just cut down trees 🌲 but also plant them... to keep the nature balance...😍

  • Snow A.
    10 hours

    Kashmir❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Nisar F.
    10 hours

    Pulwama, Pencils vs Guns

  • Red C.
    19 hours

    Proud to be Kashmiri.....dear brothers and sisters of other states of India please visit KASHMIR...out tourism sector is suffering very badly....... we love to see tourists here

  • DrRatnadeep B.
    a day

    Itna sab hote hue bhi inko MCs ko atankwadi banna hai

  • Debabrata D.
    a day

    If article 370 had not invented .. then ... after partitions Kashmir will be richest state of India ...so many hotels . so many business ....imagine world finest hotel may be built there by tata ......

  • Arindam G.
    a day

    Nice pencils used be a luxury when we are primary ...🔥🔥

  • Areesha A.
    a day

    Brut India: Please also write about Muslims Judaicidal terrorism in Jammu Kashmir

  • Shang B.
    a day

    I love kashmir and kashmiris.. Agreed militancy is there but not everyone in kashmir is a militant just like how rapes happen in UP every after day doesn't mean everybody is rapists, right.. Kashmir is abundant in agricultural produce, minerals n hydro power.. It depends on the govt to make kashmir a heaven or hell..

  • Susmita K.
    a day

    What about plantation, global warming and climate changing issues??? Cost effectiveness or paying huge cost!!!!

  • Tajamul I.
    2 days

    Proud moment ❤️

  • Areesha A.
    2 days

    Poor Kashmiri people making these pencil and working hard to produced this educational tool and their own children’s could not get education which is their basic right due to this Cruel Indian Government

  • Krishna G.
    2 days

    GROW DOUBLE THE TREES THEY CUT.

  • M S.
    2 days

    Incredible 👍🏻

  • Onkar P.
    2 days

    Something positive about kashmir

  • Grg S.
    2 days

    Excellent !!!

  • Vicky V.
    2 days

    As if India would have been pencil less had it been not coming from Pulwama...pulwama did ehsan to INDIA.. Dear Kashmiris you ought to be equally feel glad tht your products are being sold in rest part of your oWn country thereby providing you enough money,employment nd unfortunately gives you further strategy to attack on tht very country's soldiers nd govt...

  • Teron S.
    2 days

    And the money made by this is used to finance terrorist..buy weapons & explosive.

  • Asha S.
    2 days

    Good job. Good thinking.

