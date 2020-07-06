back
The Kerala Snakebite “Murder”
This Kerala man was accused of committing a vicious crime in the dead of the night. Here is what allegedly took place. 🐍
06/07/2020 6:57 AM
386 comments
Solvy L.4 hours
Poor 1yr old with no mother now...he should rott in hell
Solvy L.4 hours
Greedy Bastard..R.I.P:(
Shah M.7 hours
Indian system needs to change from government down.
Asad11 hours
Dude took the song Anaconda by nicki minaj literally , thats the wrong anaconda man , no wonder Kerala has the highest literacy
Amarendra N.11 hours
Sick people
Ouyang F.12 hours
Animals are even better than him!
Arvind R.18 hours
Chutiya no 1 state kerla
Aravind A.19 hours
I don’t understand... snakes don’t go and randomly bite someone who is motionless... and when a person is bit by a snake, that person does not continue to sleep.... snakebites are painful... snakebite victims feel the pain and can move around and scream and seek help.... they just don’t die while sleeping.... this does not make sense..... looks like a classic case of forced confession.
Ajinkya B.21 hours
As an Avid snake lover I have some doubts that id like to be cleared. Cobra possesses Hemotoxin venom which breaks down blood cells. It is very painful. Not something that you die off in sleep. If she was bitten by a cobra she must have experienced immense pain. She must have definitely struggled. So I don't know I guess some parts of the story has been edited
Rahima R.21 hours
He should be thrown into a pit with these kind of snakes!!!
Jismy V.21 hours
just realised that mentioning Kerala gets it better views and comment response. .. Compared to the thrash it usually churns out now. You had a good start Brut bt now u r nthn bt junk with many agenda.
Tok J.a day
All Because Of Dowry? What A Stupid Tradition! Its The Husband Who Should Provide Everything Not The Wife.If A Husband Fail To Do That, They Are Not A REAL MAN.Put All Those Who Are Involved In A Snake Pit.Let Them Taste The Poison...
Gargee B.a day
Hang him till death 😡
Bharati T.a day
Why this type of person r using speech less creature in their crime n who is he taken her life by using poor reptiles Disgusting ! If any problem was going between them should leave her by understanding Why to take her life ? Stupid Husband !! Hang him till death or use same method on him as he did with his wife N also for using poor reptiles
Manal I.a day
divorce dedeta bas toh kya takleef thi namard ko...
Sunil K.a day
mein hasu ya rou... mujhe samqjhme nahi arahha hai😂😂🤣
Krutika R.a day
Wtf! This is insane
Samea S.a day
Y he killed just leave her
Glen C.a day
Driven by the devil God of money !
Glen C.a day
It's a shocking story from God's own country..known to be the most educated state in India (in the book), but also holds the record for the states with the highest suicides in India ! Shame !