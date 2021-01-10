back

The Kids Making Us All Look Bad

What boundaries did you push when you were four years old? Here are five kids putting us to shame with their record-breaking achievements.

10/01/2021 5:27 AM
  • 28.5K
  • 5

4 comments

  • Rachit S.
    4 days

    you as a kid

  • Hervé F.
    5 days

    Congratulations to these children. They are strong and these activities are useful for their mind, their mental and their body. I hope they don't forget to enjoy their childhood.

  • Arjun C.
    5 days

    God bless u ❤️🙏

  • Saaleem P.
    5 days

    Why are the karate kids boxing

