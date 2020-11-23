back
The Knives Are Out In The Congress Again
After Kapil Sibal, it was Ghulam Nabi Azad’s turn to call out the Congress party leadership. When asked why the grand old party was losing elections, this is what the veteran leader had to say...
23/11/2020 5:25 PMupdated: 23/11/2020 5:26 PM
86 comments
Minilkumar A.14 hours
No ! Poor choice of word! Just replace knife with spade. Watch it! Each one is digging grave. Few are busy cultivating still.👍
Gilbert D.19 hours
The leadership is clueless !
Dhakshayani D.21 hours
Programe = for vote bann bringing in more muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan + convertion of hindus to minority religions + kill more hindus + get China's help in intrusion
பழனி ம.a day
The RSS-BJP's growth was not arrested when there was still time. No amount of re-inventing can help Congress unless the people say they are done with RSS-BJP and decide to throw it. Institutionally and structurally, the damage to Indian democracy is done. Only the hand of God can save us now.
Shanmugam D.a day
Time...to launch the party in Porkistan 😆 As... Porkistan Muslim people's party ( PMPP)Surely can win seats...by speaking against India😉😀😆
Ravi N.a day
How very Nice of all these ungrateful leaders coming out now and complaining they want changes,this is after years of looting robbing the people of India and now you complaining.congress is a crooked party and all the people connected to it should be jail because your time is up.
Gaurav S.2 days
Wht ever said nd done Mr Azad 2024 bhi Aayega toh Modi hi.........He nd his party has delivered wht they hv promised which congress cudnt do in 70 long yrs........ Any ways my peace of adivice to u is ot is tym for u to hang ur boots nd tk a bk seat jst flow with the water ussi mai tum jaise doglo ki bhalai hai rest all is up to u ager jayada hi khujli ho rahi ho toh fir tyaar rahna......
Syed I.2 days
True Words from someone who thinks about Indian Congress and INDIA 🇮🇳
Manish S.2 days
🚩 Hari ॐ 🚩
Shyamal P.2 days
Its loss making company ..no one is ready to work
Chikkegowda D.2 days
Yes what sibal and Gulam nabi sab said is right and it is the time to wake up and set right from block level to top level i e organized way of doing it and accountability
Vantaram S.2 days
Not possible even to creator as long as ripple like Azad Sibal Diggi cling to it!
Mohammed N.2 days
I'll undoubtedly say that Rahul Gandhi is an inept... And Congress itself fails to maintain its democracy in their own party ...Gandhi family should be expelled then only some better reforms will be there in the party..
Vijay R.2 days
Request mother and son to take back seat or else we have no choice but to allow the nation to be ruined by BJP
Madhavi P.2 days
Great views by Gulamji n Kapil Sibbal.
Vinay M.2 days
At last he has recognised his mistakes, he himself is waste personal to the congress party, he has realised that persons like him is collapsing the party and image of the party 😁😄😃😀😅😂🤣😆😜😝😛🤪🤩 the damage done to county and party 🥶🥵🤬👿👹🤐😬
Sunil D.2 days
How can you revive dead party which doesn’t have any ethics, deep root corrupted party only self development.. time to bury the party😄😄😄😇😇
Rajkumar G.2 days
You are nothing in front of R G , try to guide him , not to criticise
Sridhar Y.2 days
Just listening to the voice, it felt like it was Modi speaking not Azad. The voice is so similar.
Sridhar Y.2 days
Azad forgets that that accountability starts with the top leadership of the Congress too. Since when has the family been in charge? Yes, Indians need a better alternative but that cannot come with these discredited and dispirited guys who see no life and inspiration in India.