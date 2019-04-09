The Largest Election the World Has Ever Seen

The cost of India's election? 70 Ambani-Piramal weddings! 🌏
It's the blind murder of democracy in Bharat.
The most powerful US lobbies take years to reach spends in the range of 500 million dollars. In India, anonymous entities bought electoral bonds on this scale in just two months. Between the years 2005 and 2018, the world’s five largest tech firms – Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft – grew to dominate global business and media, and firmed their grip on global markets and on lawmakers. According to Forbes, the ‘Big Five’ collectively “spent half a billion dollars lobbying [the US] Congress” over those 13 years. In India, anonymous political donors spent a similar amount – Rs 3,622 crore, or $514 million – in just two months, March and April 2019.
We should all vote but not in name of namo or emotions. Should vote for ruthless & strong system in which our country & it people can thrive on.
