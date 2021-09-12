back

The Lasting Fashion Legacy Of Princess Diana

Decades after her death, Princess Diana’s iconic fashion legacy is getting popular with a whole new generation…

12/09/2021 6:57 AM
  • Prem
    15/09/2021 11:59

    She was a philanthropist and Iconic fashion lady... She possessed unique styling, communicated and expressed her views via fashion to the world 💞👏👏

  • Anisha J.
    14/09/2021 08:23

    LEGEND!!!!! 👑

  • Shweta S.
    13/09/2021 09:30

    Alate ur fav ❤️

  • Perera H.
    13/09/2021 05:54

    And Camilla is trying hard to outlive her fashion

  • AnneSha K.
    13/09/2021 05:15

    rupar diana😒🤔

  • Sumanchourasia M.
    12/09/2021 18:59

    Always my favourite ❤️

  • Hafeez K.
    12/09/2021 14:23

    The most beautiful, iconic and elegant women in the world. No more desire to see Hoor of janat.

  • Hervé F.
    12/09/2021 12:13

    May she rests in peace 🙏 She had style, grace and personality.

  • Rajesh S.
    12/09/2021 12:02

    Hi

  • Naomi C.
    12/09/2021 10:10

    The most beautiful princess

  • Sonia S.
    12/09/2021 09:36

    Such a sweet n kind hearted lady an icon of beauty n grace ❤️

  • Sadman B.
    12/09/2021 09:05

    Turely fashion icon & beyond Princesshood

  • Amita B.
    12/09/2021 08:41

    .. love you dear...miss you..rest in peace..❤️

  • Brut India
    12/09/2021 08:32

    Actress Kristen Stewart felt a deep connection with Princess Diana during the shooting of the biopic ‘Spencer’: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/sep/09/kristen-stewart-sign-off-from-princess-diana-spencer-performance

  • Michael M.
    12/09/2021 08:25

    Beauty was in her attitude,nature,oh she was beautiful, how Charles ignored her and married old Camilla

  • Karunakaran R.
    12/09/2021 08:11

    An utterly spoilt woman with no character who proved that pedigree alone doesn't matter.

  • Ritesh K.
    12/09/2021 07:56

    she is really a fashion icon. no one ever match her fashion.

  • Rajratna G.
    12/09/2021 07:56

    Real beauty

  • Hakim I.
    12/09/2021 07:06

    She was hot