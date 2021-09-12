The Lasting Fashion Legacy Of Princess Diana

Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s
Prem15/09/2021 11:59
She was a philanthropist and Iconic fashion lady... She possessed unique styling, communicated and expressed her views via fashion to the world 💞👏👏
Anisha J.14/09/2021 08:23
LEGEND!!!!! 👑
Shweta S.13/09/2021 09:30
Alate ur fav ❤️
Perera H.13/09/2021 05:54
And Camilla is trying hard to outlive her fashion
AnneSha K.13/09/2021 05:15
rupar diana😒🤔
Sumanchourasia M.12/09/2021 18:59
Always my favourite ❤️
Hafeez K.12/09/2021 14:23
The most beautiful, iconic and elegant women in the world. No more desire to see Hoor of janat.
Hervé F.12/09/2021 12:13
May she rests in peace 🙏 She had style, grace and personality.
Rajesh S.12/09/2021 12:02
Hi
Naomi C.12/09/2021 10:10
The most beautiful princess
Sonia S.12/09/2021 09:36
Such a sweet n kind hearted lady an icon of beauty n grace ❤️
Sadman B.12/09/2021 09:05
Turely fashion icon & beyond Princesshood
Amita B.12/09/2021 08:41
.. love you dear...miss you..rest in peace..❤️
Brut India12/09/2021 08:32
Actress Kristen Stewart felt a deep connection with Princess Diana during the shooting of the biopic ‘Spencer’: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2021/sep/09/kristen-stewart-sign-off-from-princess-diana-spencer-performance
Michael M.12/09/2021 08:25
Beauty was in her attitude,nature,oh she was beautiful, how Charles ignored her and married old Camilla
Karunakaran R.12/09/2021 08:11
An utterly spoilt woman with no character who proved that pedigree alone doesn't matter.
Ritesh K.12/09/2021 07:56
she is really a fashion icon. no one ever match her fashion.
Rajratna G.12/09/2021 07:56
Real beauty
Hakim I.12/09/2021 07:06
She was hot