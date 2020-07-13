Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal
The Lesser Known Shades Of Ambedkar
Sardar patel was a great man and called iron man of India. He united us. But Baba sahib was genious.He taught what is democracy and what is meaning of constitution. Our ist citizen was Dr Rajinder parsad anoble soul. His statue and Babas statue are in premises of parliment house which is surrounded by gurdawra Hunman mandir mosque and church. One of president mazar is also in mosque. So 303 with dandas force or 303 rafiles can not destroy consitutuion so those sitting in supreme court or else must remember that their main duty is towards consitution. Lala lajpat Rai is also standing in one end and died due to dandas of Britisher but he got us freedom. Donot take consitution lightly jai hind.
I read his entire life was very hardworking and suffering from all stage...He is greatest leader for all these like Nehru & Gandhi...Many many respect to Baba saheb ❤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Which Indian legistrator since independence in india is Enterprises which implement Production, Finance and Marketing Business internationally,answer is no Indian legistrator. Constitution Needs big ammendements in shortcuts only as time is money otherwise Indian in few days Shall Be poor without food to eat. Bungle in jungle is depreciating .
This person is a reason for the unseen partition of India, Shame for India !!!!
All speakers have vested interest to potray Dalit struggle when such struggle never existed in India. This was brought by christian missioneries and british for ruling this countiry by diving them.
Hi Dr.Ambedkar was a great student from so called lower caste created by british. He was sent to america from money given by his Bhramin Guru after seeing his great intellect. Also note Ambedkar was a Forward caste name adopted by Dr.Ambedkar given by his Guru.( His guru Name was also Ambedkar, I think so if somebody can verify it). Pls font compare african struggle with caste system. Both have a waste difference. Forward caste in India never oppressed and charged high tax to break the backbone 9f lower caste.infact they let them earn their livlihood and stayed away from them for their poor hygiene habbits for their own safety. Today corona is proving that earlier forward castes were correct in the safety reason part.
Well,here are some more facts about ambedkar you must know, Ambedkar supported British empire in India he was not a freedom fighter, he Boycotted quit India movement in1942 neither he supported INA of Subhas Chandra Bose, he always support Britishers, despite of knowing that Majority of soldiers in Azad hind foaz were dalits,& were from Chamar regiment in British Indian army. After WW2 British dismantled that regiment & Ambedkar did nothing for them
I refuse to call Dr. Ambedkar as a leader of dalits in India. He was a leader of every oppressed human being in this world.
The second author Anand Teltumbde is in jail for the Elgaar Parishad incident. Let's be reminded that Dalits and Adivasis are used as pawns in the political chessboard by the Congress,Left,Missionaries and Muslims. That is to say the Breaking India forces have hijacked the entire ecosystem of Dalits and Adivasis. Let's not forget the atrocities faced by Dalits in Pakistan once they migrated to Pakistan. The Jogendra Nath Mandal trauma will never be forgotten. His views about Islam must be known by everyone to know the duplicity of the Secular lobby
Love his fake accent 🤣.... big fan of Ambedkar !!!
Suniyega
Grt Person ..👍👍
Jai bhim
Sadly he was never given his due. An amazing man. 🙏
He introduced the reservation system😏😏😶😶 free mai hi dedo inko
A Great Leader, A Great Visionary and a True Guru but Today's Generation just want to take Benefits on the name of Ambedkar, Create Extremist Groups and do Riots, Cry for Reservation even when they are Financially well stable One thing Today's Generation don't want to do is Follow the Principles of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar
The Great. my baba saheb ambedkar
He was dead against Muslim and teaching of Islam
He even asked Gandhi to throw each and every Muslim to Pakistan,
He never trust Muslims!
So for political gain dont brand him the comrade of humanity!
Every effort is towards downsizing Nehru and not in reading history that played out with Ambedkar and Nehru together
He started a temporary provision of reservation which seems to be now permanent
