The Life Of An Executioner
Nata Mullick's job was to carry out death sentences. He was a professional hangman. Still, as professional as he was, he had moments of doubt. #tbt The four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case of 2012 are expected to be hanged on 22 January by Meerut hangman Pawan Jallad.
01/09/2020 12:57 PM
16 comments
Uday C.3 hours
He is living in such a poor condition.
Mohammad R.5 hours
Waah
Devan K.5 hours
People commit suicide simply by using saree, duppatta, a thin rope etc., It is astonishing to see the elaborate efforts are being made with such thick rope similar to the one sailors use to hang the condemned four!
Shivali K.5 hours
You are killing bad people if you won't do this job then they would have killed thousands of innocent people
Nikunj P.5 hours
Bhaiya aap ka duty hai to karte ho. Bahut khub ke aapi kisi papi ko uski saja dete ho. Law bahut short padta hai woh papi ko time pe saja dene me.
Jayaraj M.5 hours
👌🏻
Krishnaprasad Y.6 hours
Please don't show these types of identity. Are you people are sl insensitive
Raj K.6 hours
Must have brave heart to do such a duty
Manoj M.6 hours
Duty is beauty.. sir Be strong enough ,God has chosen you for a cause only duty..
Hamidoon K.6 hours
Dont be embarrace look to MODI kanjer what's he doing with minorities in india.
Kenneth G.7 hours
I thought executioners identity was always kept secret.
Parminder D.7 hours
Duty is beauty.. Be strong enough ,God has chosen you for a cause ..
Vikas K.7 hours
tu puch Raha tha
Joy P.7 hours
Why not ELECTRIC CHAIR still old method.
Pande H.7 hours
Cheers Old Man, Get ready for next Mission, May god give you extra strength.
Anzil N.7 hours
When the court decides, why does he needs to pain so much fulfilling duty for humanity