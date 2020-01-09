back

The Life Of An Executioner

Nata Mullick's job was to carry out death sentences. He was a professional hangman. Still, as professional as he was, he had moments of doubt. #tbt The four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case of 2012 are expected to be hanged on 22 January by Meerut hangman Pawan Jallad.

01/09/2020 12:57 PM
16 comments

  • Uday C.
    3 hours

    He is living in such a poor condition.

  • Mohammad R.
    5 hours

    Waah

  • Devan K.
    5 hours

    People commit suicide simply by using saree, duppatta, a thin rope etc., It is astonishing to see the elaborate efforts are being made with such thick rope similar to the one sailors use to hang the condemned four!

  • Shivali K.
    5 hours

    You are killing bad people if you won't do this job then they would have killed thousands of innocent people

  • Nikunj P.
    5 hours

    Bhaiya aap ka duty hai to karte ho. Bahut khub ke aapi kisi papi ko uski saja dete ho. Law bahut short padta hai woh papi ko time pe saja dene me.

  • Jayaraj M.
    5 hours

    👌🏻

  • Krishnaprasad Y.
    6 hours

    Please don't show these types of identity. Are you people are sl insensitive

  • Raj K.
    6 hours

    Must have brave heart to do such a duty

  • Manoj M.
    6 hours

    Duty is beauty.. sir Be strong enough ,God has chosen you for a cause only duty..

  • Hamidoon K.
    6 hours

    Dont be embarrace look to MODI kanjer what's he doing with minorities in india.

  • Kenneth G.
    7 hours

    I thought executioners identity was always kept secret.

  • Parminder D.
    7 hours

    Duty is beauty.. Be strong enough ,God has chosen you for a cause ..

  • Vikas K.
    7 hours

    tu puch Raha tha

  • Joy P.
    7 hours

    Why not ELECTRIC CHAIR still old method.

  • Pande H.
    7 hours

    Cheers Old Man, Get ready for next Mission, May god give you extra strength.

  • Anzil N.
    7 hours

    When the court decides, why does he needs to pain so much fulfilling duty for humanity