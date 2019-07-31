back
The Life Of CCD Founder VG Siddhartha
VG Siddhartha’s body was fished out of a Mangaluru river on Wednesday. The Café Coffee Day founder was an icon of Indian entrepreneurship before he got on the wrong side of the income tax department.
07/31/2019 3:59 PMupdated: 07/31/2019 4:07 PM
Suresh C.11/15/2019 07:51
Real estate Down fall due to demonetisation and worst policies of banks not supporting that situation together killed this good person and a visionary guy....! Don’t know how many more such....! ☹️☹️
Manasi P.10/23/2019 03:06
There is more to it than visible...
Shelley B.08/27/2019 11:36
The Tragic Loss of the"Precious life" of Mr.V.G.Siddhartha: Founder of Cafe Coffee Day "But in the end one needs more courage to live than to kill himself." Albert Camus Work to live well,not live to work It is tragic that many don't realise that life is not all about work and success,it about being able to have an equipoise of "work-life" balance Harnessing emotional intelligence, stress management, professional wellness, satisfaction and fulfilling a work-life 'yin yan' should be the "mantra". Life is precious, a successful life is not just "work" alone Perhaps I deem it apt to recall our Indian industrialist, Mr.Ratan Tata's inspiring speech that he gave at Symbiosis,Pune in 2014 May the soul of this brilliant entrepreneur Mr.Siddhartha rest in peace.
Mona S.08/23/2019 09:34
Why blame the income tax issue only . He apparently blamed pressures from PE investors as well. Why is that being conveniently ignored? And isn’t it strange that we expect the govt to provide facilities but at the same time cringe to pay taxes?
Badri08/17/2019 08:48
Tumba valle yavru e deshakke vellede madidare deshada janakke Badukidavanu hamara but Swntake Badukidavanu ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,fill madkoli
M N.08/17/2019 07:36
I'm proud of you Sir...
Kuldeep K.08/17/2019 04:41
The most risky profession is businessman..a businesman has to face competitors, income tax, ups and down in sales , banks...and many more obstructions....finding a job is slightly easier than creating one...govt. should help all the businessmen as a same to all small businessmen who could not give party fund...😡😡
Harshada S.08/17/2019 02:12
His decision of ending life was very wrong and sad.
Ambika G.08/16/2019 14:11
I have heard that he was a good man at heart... was very generous and helpful
Raman K.08/16/2019 11:59
maut nu yad rakho maran Di koshish na karo
Irfan A.08/16/2019 09:40
So sad feeling bad for sidharta sir
Rathnakar S.08/16/2019 07:20
It is murder.not sucide.medea is giving what a wrong message?.i am not believe medeas in my life time.e body shows+times 100/ murder.what a joke in the world.
Surendranath C.08/16/2019 05:17
Inspired but failed.....
Maryam Q.08/15/2019 14:27
. The story behind the owner of Café Coffee Day. Poor Man died because of the accusation of ITD.
Bharath B.08/15/2019 13:11
Really heart breaking... How did god give him such a harsh dare to take such decision.... So sad.. He is really inspiring to all young generations..
Gajendra P.08/14/2019 14:37
Its was a bad news for every coffee lover!
Poornima N.08/14/2019 14:12
Fond memories of CCD in Fergusson college road(pune).this coffee shop was our favorite hangout plc during college days. Saddened by the news. Rip🙏
Ramanareddy Y.08/14/2019 13:49
Honest people got problems
Parminder S.08/14/2019 08:50
Pls share music name
Parminder S.08/14/2019 08:49
Its all about Luck Yes Luck