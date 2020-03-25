back
The Life Of Maharaja Ranjit Singh
He's the greatest world leader of all time according to a recent BBC poll. This is the story of the 19th-century ruler who started the Sikh kingdom. 👑
03/25/2020 4:57 AM
104 comments
Ch G.05/10/2020 15:40
Great jat king
Ved B.04/03/2020 02:06
शेरे पंजाब महाराजा रणजीत सिंह अमर रहे जय हो
Sukhdeep S.04/02/2020 14:03
Waheguru ji mahar Karo ji waheguru ji
Irfan S.04/02/2020 12:26
only omar bin khattab razi.
Gurvinder R.04/02/2020 09:29
Great warrior maharaja ranjit singh
Singh R.04/02/2020 05:17
Salute g
Shaik J.04/02/2020 05:06
He is the best king
Sonu J.04/01/2020 13:52
जय दादा महाराजा रणजीत सिंह की
Gagan W.04/01/2020 04:58
Waheguru ji
Rajveer S.04/01/2020 03:10
The lion of punjab maharaja Ranjit Singh
Manoj S.03/31/2020 20:28
And then comes Marathas whom mughal Nevers rules and only one hindu kingdom who rules whole hindustan
Faiz M.03/31/2020 17:25
Great warrior,deserves respect in history .
Gaurav P.03/31/2020 15:17
There were other kings who ruled over ...infact Afghanistan was once hindu majority...(before being Buddhist majority) Hinduism is thousands pf years old...while islam came just 1400 years ago... Also Islamic rulers were foreigners(either turkish or mongolian) , they were not the ancestors of indian/Pakistani muslims...ancestors of indian/Pakistani muslims were hindus
Benny B.03/31/2020 13:34
How did his birth place go to Pakistan,its a conspiracy .
Sahil S.03/31/2020 10:35
Icon of All Sikhs and Jats
Jugraj S.03/31/2020 10:31
Sikh kaum lai maan wali gall hai...
ਫੈਨ ਅ.03/31/2020 10:14
Je gadar na hunde ta aajj vi punjabiya da raaj hunda ....waheguru ji mehar karange te fir kesri nissan chare paase honge...
Gurumoorthy P.03/31/2020 06:41
What's the bloody use? Most of the area that he ruled over is now entirely Islamic and the Sikhs were murdered and chased away from their heartland and they could find refuge only in India because it is a Hindu majority state.
Lakhan S.03/31/2020 06:22
ਸ਼ੇਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ
Amar M.03/31/2020 05:57
No doubt