The Life Of The Red Fort

Why has it become a symbol for the farmer protests?
https://scroll.in/article/985313/red-fort-how-punjabi-protestors-are-tapping-into-history-to-mobilise-against-farm-laws
20 comments
Ravi D.06/02/2021 02:04
Jai Ho Modi
Nadeem K.03/02/2021 15:18
Why confused between Independence Day and Republic Day?
Harsha S.03/02/2021 10:49
Please correct your facts. The farmers doesn’t put the flag on the place of our national flag .. they placed it on another place below our flag
Avinash L.03/02/2021 10:15
Our country, our people and our system.. Its all useless. Better give India back to Britishers!
Michael P.03/02/2021 04:28
The issue is nothing to do with beautiful flag it has tickled the egotistical political who has sold most of the things to there friends and relative were comman people are becoming increasingly vulnerable to there monopoly
Deepika B.02/02/2021 22:27
We should respect the history which this monument has witnessed and not to use it to claim any type of rights whatsoever.
Navdeep S.02/02/2021 17:52
Hahaha really?? Still trying to sell the same fake story!!
Maria R.02/02/2021 17:45
And again ,the symbolic Monument has faced its struggle and insult, when it is leased to a Private Company...
Padmanabh K.02/02/2021 17:38
How is that iconic?
Harbir K.02/02/2021 17:05
It was captured by sikh leaders too
Sandeep S.02/02/2021 17:01
Foreign funded Page
Vijay G.02/02/2021 16:28
Congressiya channel..
Paul Y.02/02/2021 16:26
Red fort is so important to India so Modiji privatised it ..😁
Akshaydeep S.02/02/2021 15:42
Religious flag should not have been hoisted by farmers on red fort . But then by the same logic , the bhumi poojan for new Parliament premises should not have been done by P.M exclusively by Hindu rites. Parliament does not belong to Hindus alone . Did any of these people object to that ? Then how does it lie in their mouth to raise an objection to hoisting of Nishan Sahib on Red Fort ? If the Red fort must be secular , so must Parliament . They cant blow hot and cold together 🇮🇳🇮🇳
Somasekarhs02/02/2021 15:28
Brut....ur channel is chaina
Rajan M.02/02/2021 15:25
and its French owner are foreign media channels with a biased agenda to cause disruption in India. Therefore they post controversial and hate-inducing posts like these. The best option is to ignore and block such channels. Without your attention they have no reason to exist.
Harsh T.02/02/2021 15:13
Shame
Abdus S.02/02/2021 15:06
One should protect their legacy by their own. It should not be given to terrorists
Preet S.02/02/2021 15:02
🙏
Brut India02/02/2021 11:23
Why has it become a symbol for the farmer protests? https://scroll.in/article/985313/red-fort-how-punjabi-protestors-are-tapping-into-history-to-mobilise-against-farm-laws