The Life Of Tipu Sultan
To many, he is the Tiger of Mysore, the first freedom fighter, and a military genius. To many others, he was a torturous tyrant. He was born 270 years ago today, but still divides Karnataka politics.
10/11/2020 2:01 PM
402 comments
Rafiq A.20 hours
No doubt. He was a.hero
Waseem A.2 days
Even after 350 odd years.... Dogs are still afraid of Tiger.
Waseem A.2 days
There is no space for muslims in India. Neither in past nor in future.... BJP is heading towards Muslim Mukt Bharat.... Think about alternatives.
Rajesh K.2 days
https://youtu.be/IDeOTSV0kGA If anyone really wants to know if Tipu was right or Wrong please do watch this video!!!!!✅🔥🙏
Syed K.2 days
TIGER OF MAYSORE FIRST FREEDOM FIGHTER AND WORLD'S FIRST ROCKET MISSILE MAN
Suman K.3 days
He is tyrant for us...
Muhammad R.3 days
Only ruler who fought till end of his life to stop invasion of British Armies. But foolish Indians disrespect this great ruler and and Hindu Marhatas were fighting along British Army to give whole Indian under slavery of British Kingdom. Today same Hindus say bad things about Tipu Sultan and same Hindus love to follow Western Countries. Because still they are mentally slave of Western Nations.
Pranesh P.3 days
A nation where 2 community's heroes are different and contradicting. Both communities can never co exist together peacefully.
Mazharunnisa M.3 days
Tipu is more respectable in France and read preface page of the novel written by an Indian lawyer in London after great research
Vhivek B.3 days
Real history not taught to us Tipu sultan killed thousands of hindus in malabar area, there is a caste in kerala which do not celebrate diwali today also bcoz thousands of their ancestors were killed by tipu sultan on the day of diwali,for them its a black day Akbar used to kill hindus especially Brahmins,for janeu(sacred thread), And would weigh them with his weight,if found less,he would kill more And they r potrayed as great in history,why
Babu M.3 days
He was an ass hole islamic radical king..he forcefully convert nd kill many hindus..only congress nd sickulars think him as gud person to get muslim votes..
Saurabh G.4 days
Tipu sultan was Muslim Fanatic king
Tariq A.4 days
Hate filled hindus hate muslims so much that they want to change India's history!! But ain't going to happen! The truth is the truth! Muslim leaders were legends in India and they ruled justly! If the Muslims were against other religions and forcefully converted people you wouldn't have hindus in India today! You can't change history to fit your hate filled narrative!
Raghavendra K.4 days
Who was freedom fighter? Nonsense
Syed M.4 days
Tipu Sultan ... A braveheart freedom fighter whenever his name called infront of britishers their pants was got wet ..he was the most respected person in hindus as well as muslims community of that time.
Azim K.4 days
First freedom fighter Tipu Sultan Zindabad
Jayanta D.4 days
Neem ka patta kadwa hai, karwa sala bhadwa hai..
Jehangir A.4 days
Aaj kal Tipu Sultan ka naam aane se us waqt ke angrezon ke chamcha logon ke bachon ko aaj bhi bawaseer me dard ho jata hai. Kuchh loh is post pe bhi mil jayenge.
Arifuddin M.4 days
Mashallah
Rockin R.4 days
Sun never get tainted by water colour. He showed his courage and integrity by beating British. Other shook hands with them who today are bakts.