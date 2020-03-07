back

The MAN In Sam Manekshaw

“I don't want to know what happened in the past. All I want to know is who are my commanders, where are the Chinese, how much ammunition have I got...” The life and career of Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was as illustrious as his name. Back in 2002, interviewed by his own grandson for a documentary, this is how he recounted his days of glory. Thanks to Parzor Foundation for the footage.

07/03/2020
  • 3.1m
  • 2.6k

