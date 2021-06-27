back

The Man Who Cheated Death Thrice

Kolkata’s Subha Das has had three narrow escapes from death. All in just three months. Here's his story...😮

27/06/2021 4:27 PM
  • 102.3K
  • 23

20 comments

  • Vijay R.
    8 hours

    More relavent to my experience s

  • Amita B.
    9 hours

    be serious.. when you give any message to the people... you are lucky enough that you didn't cross the rainbow lines...

  • Selvarani M.
    12 hours

    Look for prana violet healing. Will help you recover.

  • Preeti P.
    2 days

    See this.

  • Varsha D.
    2 days

    God is with u Ur protect angels r around you

  • Jasmin J.
    3 days

    God blessed ❤❤❤

  • Neelu S.
    3 days

    Stay safe 🙏🙏🙏! Don’t test the God’s any more .

  • Subha C.
    3 days

    Finally found someone with the same name as me

  • Kewal O.
    3 days

    Final Destination ka yaad aaya.

  • Neeraj S.
    3 days

    JAAKO RAAKHE SAAYIYAN, MAAR SAKE NA KOI..!!! 🙏

  • Joshua N.
    3 days

    Your time to go is not yet. You never cheated death. Lol you will die when you will have to and no one can stop the grim reaper or yamraj from taking you. You just got lucky not cheated death bro.

  • Srijana S.
    3 days

    Iss ka matlab aap ka time avitaq nahi aayaa iss duniya🌎ko chodney k liye😄👍

  • Tamanna U.
    3 days

    Jakho rakhe Saiyaan maar sakhe na koi 🙏

  • Bhavna R.
    3 days

    God is great

  • Wa A.
    3 days

    If God saved you, why seek medical treatment...

  • Yojana W.
    3 days

    In my Prayers ... WARRIORS

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Subha's 77-year-old father will remain bedridden for a year after surgery on his spinal cord: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/air-turbulence-hit-flyer-to-be-bedridden-for-a-year-doctors/articleshow/83625011.cms