back
The Man Who Cheated Death Thrice
Kolkata’s Subha Das has had three narrow escapes from death. All in just three months. Here's his story...😮
27/06/2021 4:27 PM
- 102.3K
- 598
- 23
And even more
- 3:01
Lonni Pike: the 56-year-old tattooed TikTok star
- 4:04
Meet the youngest American to go to space
- 2:35
This 70-year-old Grandma Cleans Up Polluted Beaches
- 3:04
TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing
- 4:21
Living with severe acne: Mattéa tells her story
- 15:16
Remembering Christopher Andrew Leinonen: A life lost at the Pulse shooting
20 comments
Vijay R.8 hours
More relavent to my experience s
Amita B.9 hours
be serious.. when you give any message to the people... you are lucky enough that you didn't cross the rainbow lines...
Selvarani M.12 hours
Look for prana violet healing. Will help you recover.
Jackson Ben2 days
Start now don't wait for others success before you start. Make a success and others will take your steps. Why don't you take the steps for others to follow you, instead of waiting for them. You can't be successful without trying to be successful. Start now and make huge profits with us. 100% guaranted.contact me on WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Preeti P.2 days
See this.
Varsha D.2 days
God is with u Ur protect angels r around you
Shastri J.3 days
(+91-8264807311) specialist Pandit Ramesh shastri ji समस्या कैसी भी हो घर बैठे समाधान मनचाहा प्यार काम कारोबार प्रेम विवाह शादी मे समस्या ग्रह कलेश काल सर्प दोष पति पत्नी मे अनबन सौतन से छुटकारा पारिवारिक समस्या नोकरी की समस्या विदेश जाने में रुकावट आना घर मे किया कराया जादू टोना का इलाज खिलाया पिलाया मांगलिक दोष तिल दोष वीजा आदि समस्या केसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म समस्या बताये (+91-8264807311)और अपनी समस्या का निवारण करवाएं
Shastri J.3 days
हर तरफ से निराश प्रेमी-प्रेमिका एक बार जरूर संपर्क करें हमारा आपसे वादा है कि आपको आपका प्यार आवश्यक मिलेगा (+91-8264807311) आपका प्यार आपको छोड़कर चला गया है और आप चाहते हैं कि आपका प्यार आपके जीवन में वापस आ जाए और आपसे वापस प्यार करने लगे तो आप ऐसा चाहते हैं तो बाबा जी से संपर्क करें (लव प्रॉब्लम स्पेशलिस्ट पंडित रमेश शास्त्री जी)( लव प्रॉब्लम सलूशन )(लव मैरिज प्रॉब्लम सलूशन )( लव बैक प्रॉब्लम सलूशन) एक तरफा प्यार प्रॉब्लम सॉल्यूशन प्यार में धोखा खाए निराश प्रेमी प्रेमिका एक बार जरूर संपर्क करें +91-8264807311
Jasmin J.3 days
God blessed ❤❤❤
Neelu S.3 days
Stay safe 🙏🙏🙏! Don’t test the God’s any more .
Subha C.3 days
Finally found someone with the same name as me
Kewal O.3 days
Final Destination ka yaad aaya.
Neeraj S.3 days
JAAKO RAAKHE SAAYIYAN, MAAR SAKE NA KOI..!!! 🙏
Joshua N.3 days
Your time to go is not yet. You never cheated death. Lol you will die when you will have to and no one can stop the grim reaper or yamraj from taking you. You just got lucky not cheated death bro.
Srijana S.3 days
Iss ka matlab aap ka time avitaq nahi aayaa iss duniya🌎ko chodney k liye😄👍
Tamanna U.3 days
Jakho rakhe Saiyaan maar sakhe na koi 🙏
Bhavna R.3 days
God is great
Wa A.3 days
If God saved you, why seek medical treatment...
Yojana W.3 days
In my Prayers ... WARRIORS
Brut India5 days
Subha's 77-year-old father will remain bedridden for a year after surgery on his spinal cord: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/air-turbulence-hit-flyer-to-be-bedridden-for-a-year-doctors/articleshow/83625011.cms