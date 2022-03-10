back

The man who drove AAP from Delhi to Punjab

Can Arvind Kejriwal go truly national now, and maybe become a PM candidate one day?

10/03/2022 5:52 PMupdated: 10/03/2022 5:52 PM
  • 474.9K
  • 603

Portraits

  1. 3:36

    The Woman Who Stared Down A Saffron Mob

  2. 3:08

    When Gen. Bipin Rawat Became The CDS

  3. 3:10

    Hindutva Group Corners Muslim Dosa Makers

  4. 6:05

    Abhay Deol's Unconventional Choices

  5. 2:38

    A Candid Aamir Khan With Ira Khan

  6. 7:26

    The man who drove AAP from Delhi to Punjab

575 comments

  • Sameer S.
    17 hours

    I am from nepal. I am huge fan of kejriwal ji. ☺️

  • Raju K.
    18 hours

    Yes.Leader like ARAVIND KEJRIWAL ❤️👍BEST WISHES .

  • Suresh J.
    20 hours

    But it will be great if they win from u p state

  • ಸಂಜಯ್ ಜ.
    20 hours

    Every thing free.. then what development will contry see.. its a joke.. why people don't understand this.

  • Pramod K.
    a day

    Desh nahi pradesh ki janta.

  • Vigneswararao T.
    a day

    Correct you are dash drohe

  • Aakash S.
    a day

    Kejriwal aatank wadi h Or aage bhi rahega

  • सुमित स.
    2 days

    Kejriwal sir ab Punjab ko bhi delhi bna do or uske bad Maharashtra vo bhi delhi jese jnao sir kindly request hai sir 👍🙏🏿

  • Anil H.
    2 days

    Love...love....love....and lots of love Aravind Kejrival Sir.....live long with a good health, India's hope & pride.....😘😘

  • Bindusagar B.
    2 days

    केजरीवाल अराजक है शैतान नकाबपोश जीहादी है दंगाई मास्टर खालिस्तानी समर्थक रोहिंग्या पालनहार तुष्टिकरण वोटबैंक राजनीति करता है।

  • Neeraj S.
    2 days

    Future of politics

  • Satish A.
    2 days

    केवल पंजाबने आतंकवादी नही माना बाकीओनेतो लताडा.

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    The iron is only a few people in India can accept an educated leader to govern the state or country. Rest believe in Babas and Uneducated self proclaimed gas / radar scientists and treat them as true leaders.

  • Shaiban N.
    2 days

    This is the man who will cleanse and detox Indian politics.

  • Shakir J.
    2 days

    IAS officer hai, Smart hai, jis din ya bnda India ka PM bna us din sa India ka Vikas shoru, Congrats from Pakistan

  • Fouzia M.
    2 days

    Abdullah Minhaj

  • Arun L.
    2 days

    I would be more happier if AAP could play a role as a major opposition against the BJPee govt. And I hope the party does not shift right wards. Kejriwal has been doing great in Delhi and now it's time for Punjab and may be later the rest of India.

  • Amish R.
    2 days

    Thanks to freebies now who. Will pay 1000/- Rs per month to 1.5 cr Punjab states female population and who will pay 300 free Electricity unit of course he will say i reduced cost of this or that or that project but ultimately this Tax payers hard earn money and enjoying fake Aadhar card holders from Bangladesh and Rohingya in Delhi and w bangale and now Punjab.

  • Sudhsrshanyadav A.
    2 days

    BJP S B team.

  • Nauman A.
    2 days

    Check kar struggle

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.