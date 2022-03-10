The Woman Who Stared Down A Saffron Mob
The man who drove AAP from Delhi to Punjab
Sameer S.17 hours
I am from nepal. I am huge fan of kejriwal ji. ☺️
Raju K.18 hours
Yes.Leader like ARAVIND KEJRIWAL ❤️👍BEST WISHES .
Suresh J.20 hours
But it will be great if they win from u p state
ಸಂಜಯ್ ಜ.20 hours
Every thing free.. then what development will contry see.. its a joke.. why people don't understand this.
Pramod K.a day
Desh nahi pradesh ki janta.
Vigneswararao T.a day
Correct you are dash drohe
Aakash S.a day
Kejriwal aatank wadi h Or aage bhi rahega
सुमित स.2 days
Kejriwal sir ab Punjab ko bhi delhi bna do or uske bad Maharashtra vo bhi delhi jese jnao sir kindly request hai sir 👍🙏🏿
Anil H.2 days
Love...love....love....and lots of love Aravind Kejrival Sir.....live long with a good health, India's hope & pride.....😘😘
Bindusagar B.2 days
केजरीवाल अराजक है शैतान नकाबपोश जीहादी है दंगाई मास्टर खालिस्तानी समर्थक रोहिंग्या पालनहार तुष्टिकरण वोटबैंक राजनीति करता है।
Neeraj S.2 days
Future of politics
Satish A.2 days
केवल पंजाबने आतंकवादी नही माना बाकीओनेतो लताडा.
Amit S.2 days
The iron is only a few people in India can accept an educated leader to govern the state or country. Rest believe in Babas and Uneducated self proclaimed gas / radar scientists and treat them as true leaders.
Shaiban N.2 days
This is the man who will cleanse and detox Indian politics.
Shakir J.2 days
IAS officer hai, Smart hai, jis din ya bnda India ka PM bna us din sa India ka Vikas shoru, Congrats from Pakistan
Fouzia M.2 days
Abdullah Minhaj
Arun L.2 days
I would be more happier if AAP could play a role as a major opposition against the BJPee govt. And I hope the party does not shift right wards. Kejriwal has been doing great in Delhi and now it's time for Punjab and may be later the rest of India.
Amish R.2 days
Thanks to freebies now who. Will pay 1000/- Rs per month to 1.5 cr Punjab states female population and who will pay 300 free Electricity unit of course he will say i reduced cost of this or that or that project but ultimately this Tax payers hard earn money and enjoying fake Aadhar card holders from Bangladesh and Rohingya in Delhi and w bangale and now Punjab.
Sudhsrshanyadav A.2 days
BJP S B team.
Nauman A.2 days
Check kar struggle