The Man Who Faced Fear & Loathing In Mumbai Cab

He was hauled to a police station on suspicion that he wanted to set the country on fire. By his Uber driver. In this appeal to the PM, poet Bappadittya Sarkar says the narrative of hate must stop. 🙅‍♂️

02/18/2020 4:57 AM
  • 50.1k
  • 175

  • Sunny D.
    an hour

    Anurag Shukla

  • Yogit P.
    an hour

    Ek baat bata mere ko, apne dad se kuch demand krega or agar demand purii nhi hui toh apne ghr mai aag laga le ga kya ? Don't talk shit about the country where you took birth or you might really end up behind the bars!! Apni country se toh loyal reh chutiye!

  • Abhisek S.
    2 hours

    Kudos to nationalist driver...

  • Aman K.
    2 hours

    Brut is unnecessarily making these goons public idols for terrorist.. he should have been given 3rd degree by the police this time!!

  • Piyush R.
    3 hours

    Is Chu.....ye ko sirf kathua rape yad rhega hi...aur Kuch isko yad nhi aa rha hai.....isko batao Hyderabad kand, isko batao MP me dalit acid attack, isko batao Delhi danga ...aur nhi hai lakin isko kya yad ata hai kathua rape case , pahlu moblinching lakin gau rakshako ki moblinching yad nhi ayegi is MR ko

  • Lipikar G.
    3 hours

    Joker

  • Sampath K.
    3 hours

    Bruit team you should share recordings as well to know whether this guy is fake or genuine....

  • Sanjeev D.
    3 hours

    Well Done Driver!!!

  • Nishanth K.
    3 hours

    We can't hear only your side of the story

  • Ashwini D.
    3 hours

    What is that disturbing background noise?

  • Safura G.
    3 hours

    .. "i shouldnt b wearing red kurtas n scarves n carrying a dafli".. maut mujhe kyun nahi aa jati..

  • Rashmi B.
    4 hours

    Brut u r just losing your image..

  • Srabani R.
    4 hours

    True

  • Subhadip B.
    4 hours

    He did exactly what every Indian should have done. It's out of suspect. I believe there is a recorded conversation. Brut should put that up as well

  • Amlan P.
    4 hours

    Bro you are a cunt and it's identifiable from your name

  • Indranil C.
    4 hours

    Hindupobic Brut

  • Ravi A.
    4 hours

    Uber driver is not anti party, if he listens to your hate talk, he will do something

  • Raj G.
    5 hours

    Why Brut India glorifying these bastards... Pigs... Bloody Pigs with Dafli

  • Ashish S.
    5 hours

    He did the right thing. In the name of right to protest you cant take the whole country hostage.. good job uber wala..

  • Saswat S.
    5 hours

    This is a fascist state? You need Mussolini