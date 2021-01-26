back

The Man Who Helped India Win Siachen

If you're not into military history, chances are you've not heard of the legendary Colonel Narendra “Bull” Kumar...

26/01/2021 8:27 AM
  • 83K
  • 23

14 comments

  • Rajat K.
    5 hours

    https://youtu.be/JBWr8UQqqcE

  • Amit V.
    14 hours

    you must be aware already

  • Swati B.
    19 hours

    SALUTE!

  • Anupama S.
    20 hours

    Salutes to you, Sir.

  • Rahul M.
    a day

    Sad couldnt meet such a great Man. God be with Him

  • Bijal P.
    a day

    What a life and love for the grand peaks.Many opportunity’s you got. Nice to know him here.

  • Ambrish K.
    a day

    Bull

  • Nitin B.
    2 days

    Dear bloody brute, pls don’t show any articles on hero’s because tomorrow u will equate traitors with patriots of the country!!!!!

  • Bebo A.
    2 days

    This is what they can do.great man

  • Ismail W.
    2 days

    Wow! India has such amazingly inspirational people, in every walk of life. 👏👏👏👏❤

  • Shyam P.
    2 days

    Mountain bull actually..

  • M I.
    2 days

    🙏🏽🇮🇳

  • Art A.
    2 days

    Very exceptional character. So inspiring 👍

  • Brut India
    3 days

    He recently passed away, aged 87: https://theprint.in/defence/colonel-narendra-bull-kumar-who-helped-secure-siachen-for-india-passes-away-at-87/577193/

