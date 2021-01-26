The Man Who Helped India Win Siachen

The life of Karl Marx
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
Afrofuturist tarot
These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them
A mixed marriage during the Troubles of Northern Ireland
The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition
https://youtu.be/JBWr8UQqqcE
you must be aware already
SALUTE!
Salutes to you, Sir.
Sad couldnt meet such a great Man. God be with Him
What a life and love for the grand peaks.Many opportunity’s you got. Nice to know him here.
Bull
Dear bloody brute, pls don’t show any articles on hero’s because tomorrow u will equate traitors with patriots of the country!!!!!
This is what they can do.great man
Wow! India has such amazingly inspirational people, in every walk of life. 👏👏👏👏❤
Mountain bull actually..
🙏🏽🇮🇳
Very exceptional character. So inspiring 👍
He recently passed away, aged 87:
https://theprint.in/defence/colonel-narendra-bull-kumar-who-helped-secure-siachen-for-india-passes-away-at-87/577193/
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Rajat K.5 hours
https://youtu.be/JBWr8UQqqcE
Amit V.14 hours
you must be aware already
Swati B.19 hours
SALUTE!
Anupama S.20 hours
Salutes to you, Sir.
Rahul M.a day
Sad couldnt meet such a great Man. God be with Him
Bijal P.a day
What a life and love for the grand peaks.Many opportunity’s you got. Nice to know him here.
Ambrish K.a day
Bull
Nitin B.2 days
Dear bloody brute, pls don’t show any articles on hero’s because tomorrow u will equate traitors with patriots of the country!!!!!
Bebo A.2 days
This is what they can do.great man
Ismail W.2 days
Wow! India has such amazingly inspirational people, in every walk of life. 👏👏👏👏❤
Shyam P.2 days
Mountain bull actually..
M I.2 days
🙏🏽🇮🇳
Art A.2 days
Very exceptional character. So inspiring 👍
Brut India3 days
He recently passed away, aged 87: https://theprint.in/defence/colonel-narendra-bull-kumar-who-helped-secure-siachen-for-india-passes-away-at-87/577193/