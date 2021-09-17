back
The Man Who Turns Junk Into Art
He turns the things we regularly throw away into beautiful objects—and makes a good living from it! Here’s Pramod Susare's success story…
14/09/2021 1:45 PMupdated: 14/09/2021 1:47 PM
16 comments
Jyothsna K.6 days
That's innovative n impressive
Yasar C.17/09/2021 02:46
Good Idea boss
Tushar B.16/09/2021 02:02
Amazing
Aniket B.16/09/2021 00:33
Great 👍
Faizan A.15/09/2021 22:56
0 se start kr skte hai... To fir dosto se q liye... 0 se krna tha na..
Devi S.15/09/2021 01:47
Congratulations. How to order?
Rahul T.15/09/2021 01:25
Nice brother...💐
Rajesh S.14/09/2021 19:15
Cogratullation
Hervé F.14/09/2021 18:29
I like his action. He is inspiring. Congratulations 👏🏽
Ganesh J.14/09/2021 18:23
Nice
Tamanna U.14/09/2021 18:03
Awesome! Wow!Is there anything not possible for him . He is indeed creative and hardworking . No wonder he was able to reach the peak of success . Bravo!
Arania S.14/09/2021 17:46
Congrats 👏
Zaheer K.14/09/2021 16:45
Already in Andhra Prades done this project
Brut India14/09/2021 14:53
Here's how this person figured out how to turn cigarette butts into teddy bears:
Eliane F.14/09/2021 14:41
Muito inteligente viu parabéns.!
Pankaj K.14/09/2021 14:32
Welldone 👍