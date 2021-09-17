back

The Man Who Turns Junk Into Art

He turns the things we regularly throw away into beautiful objects—and makes a good living from it! Here’s Pramod Susare's success story…

14/09/2021 1:45 PMupdated: 14/09/2021 1:47 PM
  • 106.4K
  • 27

Portraits

16 comments

  • Jyothsna K.
    6 days

    That's innovative n impressive

  • Yasar C.
    17/09/2021 02:46

    Good Idea boss

  • Tushar B.
    16/09/2021 02:02

    Amazing

  • Aniket B.
    16/09/2021 00:33

    Great 👍

  • Faizan A.
    15/09/2021 22:56

    0 se start kr skte hai... To fir dosto se q liye... 0 se krna tha na..

  • Devi S.
    15/09/2021 01:47

    Congratulations. How to order?

  • Rahul T.
    15/09/2021 01:25

    Nice brother...💐

  • Rajesh S.
    14/09/2021 19:15

    Cogratullation

  • Hervé F.
    14/09/2021 18:29

    I like his action. He is inspiring. Congratulations 👏🏽

  • Ganesh J.
    14/09/2021 18:23

    Nice

  • Tamanna U.
    14/09/2021 18:03

    Awesome! Wow!Is there anything not possible for him . He is indeed creative and hardworking . No wonder he was able to reach the peak of success . Bravo!

  • Arania S.
    14/09/2021 17:46

    Congrats 👏

  • Zaheer K.
    14/09/2021 16:45

    Already in Andhra Prades done this project

  • Brut India
    14/09/2021 14:53

    Here's how this person figured out how to turn cigarette butts into teddy bears:

  • Eliane F.
    14/09/2021 14:41

    Muito inteligente viu parabéns.!

  • Pankaj K.
    14/09/2021 14:32

    Welldone 👍