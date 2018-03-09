back

The Man Whose Tireless Advocacy Changed The Lives of Millions of Disabled Indians

He had been bound to a wheelchair since he was 15 years old. But that didn't stop him from relentlessly fighting for the rights of others.

03/09/2018 2:53 PM
  • Seher M.
    03/13/2019 02:12

    Inna lillahe wainnaelaihirajioon

  • Riffat K.
    03/12/2019 02:41

    RIP,so sorry for your loss

  • Roohi A.
    03/11/2019 23:29

    Rest In Peace Javed. You were indeed incredibly brave all your life

  • Bhim S.
    03/11/2019 09:59

    Sad to learn of his death. We implanted intra ocular lenses in fully equipped Life line express Train stationed at Harduaganj Aligarh for about 2 weeks free of cost to a large number of rural patients with grants from the foundation and AMU through his help. The camp was inaugurated by the then Union Finance Minister Mr P. Chidambaram. I have fond memories as Director Institute of Ophthalmology then and for the help rendered by our staff, students and teachers.

  • Ashok K.
    08/08/2018 05:21

    Nice sir

  • Diana R.
    03/31/2018 07:34

    So sad to learn about his leaving this world. 😢 May his soul rest in peace.

  • Chandrasinh P.
    03/16/2018 07:04

    Omg the hard work and assistant rip Sir

  • Sushant J.
    03/13/2018 19:48

    I salute u sir... 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Yawar Y.
    03/13/2018 19:10

    A salute to him who worked for the disabled all his life. Indians owe him a debt of gratitude. RIP

  • Mushtaque A.
    03/11/2018 05:39

    Thanks for sharing this video to know about The legend Amir Abidi... Allah unki magfirat farmaye!!!

  • Praveen S.
    03/10/2018 18:23

    RESPECT👏

  • RV
    03/10/2018 15:17

    🇸​🇺​🇵​🇪​🇷​ __Awsℳ__✔️

  • Rajesh H.
    03/10/2018 15:11

    Noone knows such Hero unless u make a Masala Movie on them. Sir...

  • Bilal A.
    03/10/2018 14:55

    Nothing can halt u if you have strong desires to help others.

  • Mukesh K.
    03/10/2018 14:26

    Rip for such great personality......

  • Mukesh K.
    03/10/2018 14:24

    India ki dogla media ye nhi dikhayegi........ 😵😵😵😵😵....... Shame for media....... Kyonki inko Sri devi se fursat mile tab to...

  • Varun J.
    03/10/2018 14:09

    And guys also see his interview on Aamir khan show satyamev jayate. Really good one. But man, sad....

  • Sudhanshu S.
    03/10/2018 14:03

    Varsha Sharma

  • Tapu H.
    03/10/2018 14:01

    Bff

  • Sagar C.
    03/10/2018 13:30

    Nice sir ji