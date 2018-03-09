back
The Man Whose Tireless Advocacy Changed The Lives of Millions of Disabled Indians
He had been bound to a wheelchair since he was 15 years old. But that didn't stop him from relentlessly fighting for the rights of others.
03/09/2018 2:53 PM
133 comments
Seher M.03/13/2019 02:12
Inna lillahe wainnaelaihirajioon
Riffat K.03/12/2019 02:41
RIP,so sorry for your loss
Roohi A.03/11/2019 23:29
Rest In Peace Javed. You were indeed incredibly brave all your life
Bhim S.03/11/2019 09:59
Sad to learn of his death. We implanted intra ocular lenses in fully equipped Life line express Train stationed at Harduaganj Aligarh for about 2 weeks free of cost to a large number of rural patients with grants from the foundation and AMU through his help. The camp was inaugurated by the then Union Finance Minister Mr P. Chidambaram. I have fond memories as Director Institute of Ophthalmology then and for the help rendered by our staff, students and teachers.
Ashok K.08/08/2018 05:21
Nice sir
Diana R.03/31/2018 07:34
So sad to learn about his leaving this world. 😢 May his soul rest in peace.
Chandrasinh P.03/16/2018 07:04
Omg the hard work and assistant rip Sir
Sushant J.03/13/2018 19:48
I salute u sir... 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Yawar Y.03/13/2018 19:10
A salute to him who worked for the disabled all his life. Indians owe him a debt of gratitude. RIP
Mushtaque A.03/11/2018 05:39
Thanks for sharing this video to know about The legend Amir Abidi... Allah unki magfirat farmaye!!!
Praveen S.03/10/2018 18:23
RESPECT👏
RV03/10/2018 15:17
🇸🇺🇵🇪🇷 __Awsℳ__✔️
Rajesh H.03/10/2018 15:11
Noone knows such Hero unless u make a Masala Movie on them. Sir...
Bilal A.03/10/2018 14:55
Nothing can halt u if you have strong desires to help others.
Mukesh K.03/10/2018 14:26
Rip for such great personality......
Mukesh K.03/10/2018 14:24
India ki dogla media ye nhi dikhayegi........ 😵😵😵😵😵....... Shame for media....... Kyonki inko Sri devi se fursat mile tab to...
Varun J.03/10/2018 14:09
And guys also see his interview on Aamir khan show satyamev jayate. Really good one. But man, sad....
Sudhanshu S.03/10/2018 14:03
Varsha Sharma
Tapu H.03/10/2018 14:01
Bff
Sagar C.03/10/2018 13:30
Nice sir ji