The Many Faces of Tej Pratap Yadav

The RJD's colourful Tej Pratap Yadav just launched his campaign for Bihar's Hasanpur assembly seat. Here's a look at his many avatars.

27/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 183.9K
  • 121

Politics

108 comments

  • Satbir S.
    a day

    Useless youth

  • Ritesh C.
    3 days

    He is the next ..

  • Akash S.
    3 days

    Sorry. Krishna was never gay.

  • Varun M.
    3 days

    Bihar ki agli peedhi bhi barbaad hai ..... Inhi logon ne Bihar ko Bimar kiya hai !!!!!

  • Rishabh S.
    4 days

    Bsdk saala

  • Yamini N.
    4 days

    Looks so abnormal

  • Sumit R.
    5 days

    Why do you make all these crap . There are very other intresting things in india. Grow up Brut India

  • Tabraiz B.
    5 days

    Just like Pakistan, India is also plagued by dynasty politics.

  • App G.
    5 days

    In Bihar election, the public chooses the most corrupt criminal. No gentlemen contest elections there and no gentlemen is chosen.

  • Ävinäsh Â.
    5 days

    Chutya bacha palla re Tu ne lalu sala

  • Dhakshayani D.
    6 days

    50th son of lalu 😂😂

  • Varun K.
    6 days

    Most funny part of this video is he's elected representative and we elected him. So lets make fun of ourself

  • Jay P.
    6 days

    Isko cm mat banoa make him pm

  • Pavan K.
    7 days

    Rahul Gandhi pro max!!

  • Sunny M.
    7 days

    Need rehabilitation

  • Wilson N.
    7 days

    Bhangodo

  • Partho S.
    7 days

    100% JOKER Soon he will be Pappu number 2 😜😜😜

  • Bikash M.
    7 days

    Ek number ka gandu

  • Methushaan K.
    31/10/2020 06:23

    Pathetic jokers

  • Ashis K.
    31/10/2020 06:20

    Cool campaigner!!! . . Or . . Baklol Campaigner..

