The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022
Ridhi G.a day
I am enjoying the background music as wel 😀
Danish R.a day
How would these benefit citizens
Abhaas S.2 days
These show offs are not enough to justify for growing poverty and chaos.Putting good clothes doesnt make you rich!
Jesna S.2 days
It was an absolute visual treat...
Rajalingam D.2 days
The religious hindutva parade..
Sahaya D.2 days
BJP rejected tamil nadu and playing divide & rule
Danny L.2 days
Jai Hind...love from South Africa 🌷♥️🙏
Imran A.2 days
TEA was FANTASTIC... WELCOME AGAIN
Amandeep S.2 days
Not much of glory left in these shenanigans and this junk any more... not to mention rhe amount of fuel and money wasted for a single day of prove-nothing....
Muthukumar S.2 days
Great..but Aatmanirbhar Bharat can't fly it's own Tejas..
Naresh B.3 days
Do we need such a big army?
Brut India3 days
The framers of the constitution and MPs have highlighted the errors and mistakes in the founding document of the country. But how many will actually be corrected this year? https://indianexpress.com/article/express-sunday-eye/republic-day-73rd-year-of-constitution-how-many-concerns-will-we-rectify-7738868/
Sameer T.3 days
Military might and ancient culture was displayed proudly sending signals to enemy countries and Indian liberandus that this is New India. Modi hai toh Mumkin hai.
Haresh K.3 days
Haters must be having burnol moment for life especially bar girl turned politician 😂