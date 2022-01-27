back

The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

What made this year's Republic Day more special than before?

27/01/2022 5:27 PM
Politics

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

14 comments

  • Ridhi G.
    a day

    I am enjoying the background music as wel 😀

  • Danish R.
    a day

    How would these benefit citizens

  • Abhaas S.
    2 days

    These show offs are not enough to justify for growing poverty and chaos.Putting good clothes doesnt make you rich!

  • Jesna S.
    2 days

    It was an absolute visual treat...

  • Rajalingam D.
    2 days

    The religious hindutva parade..

  • Sahaya D.
    2 days

    BJP rejected tamil nadu and playing divide & rule

  • Danny L.
    2 days

    Jai Hind...love from South Africa 🌷♥️🙏

  • Imran A.
    2 days

    TEA was FANTASTIC... WELCOME AGAIN

  • Amandeep S.
    2 days

    Not much of glory left in these shenanigans and this junk any more... not to mention rhe amount of fuel and money wasted for a single day of prove-nothing....

  • Muthukumar S.
    2 days

    Great..but Aatmanirbhar Bharat can't fly it's own Tejas..

  • Naresh B.
    3 days

    Do we need such a big army?

  • Brut India
    3 days

    The framers of the constitution and MPs have highlighted the errors and mistakes in the founding document of the country. But how many will actually be corrected this year? https://indianexpress.com/article/express-sunday-eye/republic-day-73rd-year-of-constitution-how-many-concerns-will-we-rectify-7738868/

  • Sameer T.
    3 days

    Military might and ancient culture was displayed proudly sending signals to enemy countries and Indian liberandus that this is New India. Modi hai toh Mumkin hai.

  • Haresh K.
    3 days

    Haters must be having burnol moment for life especially bar girl turned politician 😂

