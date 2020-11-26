back
The Many Meanings Behind The Bihar MLA Oath
Watch Bihar's MLAs recite their oath in Sanskrit 😮 Choosing your language was a political choice for many legislators here.
26/11/2020 2:57 PM
25 comments
Meeran A.a day
After this oath all welfare will be at back burner..we are fools because we potray these simple things as very big extraordinary even in biased way as if someone takes an oath in urdu he will be tagged antinational.thats why ministers have a sense of feeling grounded after getting berth ..media people both hopeless
Ramsha N.a day
"Husain was beaten and assaulted allegedly by BJP councilors after he took oath in Urdu." https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bsp-corporator-takes-oath-in-urdu-is-charged-with-intent-to-hurt-religious-sentiments/article21665609.ece
Smita S.2 days
Congratulations and great to hear the oaths in both Sanskrit and Urdu. Hope you all bring change.
Sreeram T.2 days
Yes entering into very religious duty of looting public funds .
Kanishka D.4 days
Kya chutiyon ki jamaat bana di hai BJP ne BC. Sansad k naam pe kuchh bhi muh chodhi chalu rehti hai harr time 😂😂
Krishnamurthy K.4 days
Every Indian should feel proud of such people who champion the cause of the language which is the mother of most of the Northern Indian Languages. Congrats to BRUT India for highlighting the Indian Pride.
Shivam S.4 days
Amazing
Leksi M.4 days
Mriganka D.4 days
Anything but real issue of development and poverty eradication
Bharath S.5 days
choosing language is not political choice but democratic right. You guys can think sanskrit as political choice but its the identity of this nation. So again we dont care what you westerners think.
Vaidik L.5 days
Sanatan dharma is coming back 🥰
Raghunandan S.5 days
Sanskrit Hindi undu me hi uljhe rahenge vikas kya karenge khakh.... kismat to pravasi majdoor jo h....
Penny5 days
Good progress to India and proud to see them taking oaths in sanskrit. Sanskrit should become mainstream language and India's glorious past should rise again. Vande mataram!
Geo A.5 days
Even they don't want to talk in hindi.
Brut India5 days
Not just Bihar, it looks like this idea went all the way to New Zealand:
Kalyan M.5 days
Bharat is changing
Anil S.5 days
Kaash itna hi ye apne desh ke liye samarpit hote.
Venkataraman S.5 days
Wonderful
Akishe A.5 days
😂😂😂
Akishe A.5 days
