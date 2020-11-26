back

The Many Meanings Behind The Bihar MLA Oath

Watch Bihar's MLAs recite their oath in Sanskrit 😮 Choosing your language was a political choice for many legislators here.

26/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 30.5K
  • 27

25 comments

  • Meeran A.
    a day

    After this oath all welfare will be at back burner..we are fools because we potray these simple things as very big extraordinary even in biased way as if someone takes an oath in urdu he will be tagged antinational.thats why ministers have a sense of feeling grounded after getting berth ..media people both hopeless

  • Ramsha N.
    a day

    "Husain was beaten and assaulted allegedly by BJP councilors after he took oath in Urdu." https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bsp-corporator-takes-oath-in-urdu-is-charged-with-intent-to-hurt-religious-sentiments/article21665609.ece

  • Smita S.
    2 days

    Congratulations and great to hear the oaths in both Sanskrit and Urdu. Hope you all bring change.

  • Sreeram T.
    2 days

    Yes entering into very religious duty of looting public funds .

  • Kanishka D.
    4 days

    Kya chutiyon ki jamaat bana di hai BJP ne BC. Sansad k naam pe kuchh bhi muh chodhi chalu rehti hai harr time 😂😂

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    4 days

    Every Indian should feel proud of such people who champion the cause of the language which is the mother of most of the Northern Indian Languages. Congrats to BRUT India for highlighting the Indian Pride.

  • Shivam S.
    4 days

    Amazing

  • Leksi M.
    4 days

    https://youtu.be/OVCUzYQP5gk

  • Mriganka D.
    4 days

    Anything but real issue of development and poverty eradication

  • Bharath S.
    5 days

    choosing language is not political choice but democratic right. You guys can think sanskrit as political choice but its the identity of this nation. So again we dont care what you westerners think.

  • Vaidik L.
    5 days

    Sanatan dharma is coming back 🥰

  • Raghunandan S.
    5 days

    Sanskrit Hindi undu me hi uljhe rahenge vikas kya karenge khakh.... kismat to pravasi majdoor jo h....

  • Penny
    5 days

    Good progress to India and proud to see them taking oaths in sanskrit. Sanskrit should become mainstream language and India's glorious past should rise again. Vande mataram!

  • Geo A.
    5 days

    Even they don't want to talk in hindi.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Not just Bihar, it looks like this idea went all the way to New Zealand:

  • Kalyan M.
    5 days

    Bharat is changing

  • Anil S.
    5 days

    Kaash itna hi ye apne desh ke liye samarpit hote.

  • Venkataraman S.
    5 days

    Wonderful

  • Akishe A.
    5 days

    😂😂😂

  • Akishe A.
    5 days

    Bahin ki choudo

