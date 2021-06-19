back

The Many Roles Of Palaniappan Chidambaram

He seems to get the government's goat every time he talks. Bereft of political power, this former finance minister continues to rankle the incumbents despite a fairly long stint in jail.

19/06/2021 1:27 PM
63 comments

  • जदलि म.
    an hour

    Chidambaram I remember once YouTold in parliament "Beggars don't have choice. And we don't have choice"

  • Abhishek D.
    2 hours

    Worse man in our politics..

  • Sam S.
    5 hours

    Our present government has ruined the economy, harmony and everything else to deplorable levels. That said, it was during the tenure of this FM that reducing corporate taxes on companies and burdening the salaried class with taxes started. And for the benefit of companies, well thought out regulations were implemented that facilitated black money to be sent out of the country and get it back in as legalised money that are still benefitting those who know of this 'facility'

  • Soumitra K.
    8 hours

    A great leader and a great professional person Modern India and the Congress Party has.

  • Suraj G.
    9 hours

    Mr chor

  • Chithra G.
    9 hours

    I'm not against congress, but I hate him, because he was selected from Sivagangai Constituency for 35 years, but still it doesn't have PROPER ROAD

  • Kiran R.
    11 hours

    Awful,fdi money laundering

  • Narayana R.
    13 hours

    He is a thief, dacoit, looter, liar ......

  • Joy D.
    13 hours

    He was born rich and found a way to make more money simple as that ......

  • Rone P.
    17 hours

    Great leader he is

  • Cfp C.
    17 hours

    The most corrupt politician ever India produced so far...I hate him.

  • Siuli C.
    a day

    زوجة تامر حسني ، لن أقدم لكم أي تعليقات. يمكنك الذهاب إلى المسرح لقبول الجائزة. تظهر فرصة أن تكون على ما يرام. SL

  • Siuli C.
    a day

  • Andrew M.
    a day

    The Government's goat has a beard not a goatee

  • க ச.
    a day

    I'm from தமிழ்நாடு..but he is another corruption political man...visit his home town last 50 years never change... including bus stand..check out சிவகங்கை ட்.

  • Pratik M.
    a day

    Premangshu Pal

  • Venkatesh G.
    a day

    Biggest looter

  • Nitin B.
    a day

    Hahahahahahhahaha 420

  • Sree K.
    a day

    The most corrupted man

  • Das M.
    a day

    Chor,bail pe bahar hai-That’s also one of his achievements