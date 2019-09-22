back

The MBA YouTuber Who Feeds Hungry Children

He quit his lucrative career so he could cook food, make videos and feed hungry children. Hyderabad’s Khaja Moinuddin is living a childhood dream.

09/22/2019 2:57 PM
  • 3.3m
  • 2.6k

2237 comments

  • Uday A.
    12/11/2019 05:44

    A true Human being salute bhai

  • Nishat P.
    11/16/2019 01:50

    Jazak Allah

  • M M.
    11/07/2019 13:16

    I appreciate him for his charity but gives the food and convert the innocent children as Muslim ,here there no charity just selfishness

  • Gandham S.
    11/06/2019 14:48

    Great human being in the present time.😂

  • Vivian A.
    11/05/2019 20:24

    This is a great man he cooks and feed the orphanage God Bless you

  • Shabneez N.
    10/27/2019 06:39

    the one nani was watching

  • Tushar D.
    10/23/2019 16:19

    He is farishta.

  • Sofien A.
    10/23/2019 09:03

    What an amazing man

  • Harbakhsh S.
    10/22/2019 19:16

    Great human being

  • Muhammad I.
    10/22/2019 18:23

    ALLAH aapko iska ajar dai .ameen.

  • Radha H.
    10/22/2019 08:38

    He smile is so cute💕

  • Radha H.
    10/22/2019 08:38

    Allah bless you

  • Syed S.
    10/21/2019 21:40

    Dear Brother...May Almighty give you more ability to feed more kids.

  • Veena G.
    10/21/2019 11:00

    God bless such a noble soul May God bless him with lots of love and happiness

  • Tim L.
    10/21/2019 05:00

    Khwaja Moinuddin Brother stay safe. BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal etc etc can’t digest your smile and doing good to the kids. You may be targeted in the pretext of children exploitations etc etc

  • Rakeeb F.
    10/20/2019 15:20

    Good

  • Santhosh J.
    10/19/2019 22:56

    A true prophet 👍

  • Madiha A.
    10/19/2019 19:49

    May Allah bless you more and more and more

  • V R.
    10/19/2019 17:17

    Anna dhanyavad Alla mallik

  • عزمي ا.
    10/19/2019 16:42

    God bless you Khaja Moinuddin.