The #MeToo Story Of A Young Journalist

A house party turned into a nightmare for this 26-year-old journalist. She told Brut India how the #MeToo movement gave her the courage to finally speak up.
1695 comments
Aysha A.06/07/2019 14:30
why the hell is this women in bed with drunk people? drunk=intoxicated= don't know what they are doing? how are your parents okay with you sleeping in bed with other men anyway. you girls are always quick to accuse men of sexual harassment but wow this is a situation you put yourself in! like okay he would his hand around your " stomache" but women this is all your fault.
SN S.06/07/2019 06:00
This young journo has already perfected the 'art of subtle but extreme distortion'...
Mamoo M.05/29/2019 03:39
I bet she loved it
Abdullah S.05/27/2019 01:20
Bitch .. u r.. for 101,k
Faz A.05/18/2019 11:59
You should not have been in the bed fool especially with your alleged friend who was drunk and incapable of being in control of his faculties and then you put him all over face book you should take a good look in the mirror you're the type of person who gets others into problem ! You shouldn't have even been in the same bed when you have no intimate relationship with the person
Chhaya L.05/08/2019 09:37
Bullshit *me too* allegations by Girls and ladies these days. It has become a fashion offlet
Hema G.04/10/2019 19:18
is it sensible to post this????? why share a same bed first? to my point of view there is nothing soooooo seriously happened. i think this girl wanted to c the climate of what was happening n she is making a scene of herself. so now she showed a million ppl that she shared a bed with nearly a stranger. its soo strange
Shivani G.04/10/2019 14:47
This is not a me too topic at all
Harry K.04/10/2019 09:33
What nonsense, don't play that victim card here, if you knew he drunk, you should've moved out. Now you playing a victim, this is hypocrisy now. What are your trying to show that he should control, a drunk guy who may not even in his senses, you are expecting that he will behave properly, sorry but you were wrong, you better should have moved out.
Sid A.04/10/2019 07:24
She slept next to a drunk guy, he won't be in full control of his inhibitions and he won't remember much of the incident. Can being under the influence of alcohol in India be used as a defense, I know in some countries they do
Firoz P.04/10/2019 02:38
Just one thing to ask do u sleep on the same bed with an adult friend whose a male and whos drunk if not mistaken party was at ur house means u arrngd it.... wen he attempted first why gave second chance shud hv askd him to leave
Rabina S.04/07/2019 22:40
Where are you?
Kerisunu S.04/05/2019 10:22
Who told you to sleep with those men. I think its your own fault.
Sriparna A.04/04/2019 17:14
This is sick ! Using wrong methods to get limelight... there are serious victims in our country and making fuss of something which was totally under this girl’s control shows the merit of media we have in our country. Anyone who dares to touch me inappropriately I would shout out loud no matter what unless my mouth is taped !!! Also one needs to be cognizant of The society - how can you even sleep on same bed with a stranger / colleague ??? Especially with drunk ones. I’m willing to give this girl benefit of doubt if shez been raised abroad ! Even in abroad I don’t think anyone in sane mode would just go off to sleep together with strangers / colleagues on same bed. Prevention is better than cure. Now like she said she had no fault at all my reply is only for that quote. She must realize that it’s her fault too. As for the guy he should have been within limits if this is a genuine story, drinking beyond your own capacity always brings problem.
Devesh D.04/03/2019 22:58
Jail her..
Devesh D.04/03/2019 22:56
These are the girls , who do anything for money , and look she made a public comment just for publicity and money , why to share a bed with a male friend even u were knowing that he was drunk...?? .we also have sister , they also party , they also go on night outs , but has these manners not to share the bed with a male friend who is drunk too ... Chutiya ladki.. uday is right.. Don't condone this behaviour or sexual harassment or abuse in any manner but the question that really springs to mind is why share a bed with a male who is drunk and with whom you are not in a relationship with...setting the right boundaries and limits in the first instance could have prevented this incident completely. Also after the first time, why would u remain in the same bed as the person and not run for the door...you couldn't have been that worried if you nodded off back to sleep until it happened again!!!! Someone putting their hand around your belly whilst asleep may not seem to them as a big deal if you have allowed them to sleep in the same bed as you.
Sivadas K.04/03/2019 18:50
Why were you sleeping next to uday🤔
Santosh S.04/03/2019 18:35
Yeah but she may need a reason to shout tomorrow, first always avoid the Messy things then come hard to fight for dignity, live in relation and after break up calling it a rape is something not justified 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Shivani S.04/03/2019 17:18
Read the comments also.
Anupa B.04/03/2019 15:58
First enjoy the moment, like their company, talk to them, and then suddenly put a MeToo allegation and play the victim. Weapon of many women, specially in corporate. Have witnessed such fake allegations and the male counterpart didn't even know about the allegations.