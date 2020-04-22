back
The Miracle Baby
With the lockdown in place, a pregnant woman and her husband desperately walked over 7 km in search of a hospital. This is what happened next...😳😳
04/22/2020 4:57 AM
33 comments
Diya J.04/25/2020 21:16
😡😡😡😠😠
Ranjeet D.04/25/2020 03:05
Even, i walked 4 km in search of doctor's and hospitals.
Periyanayagi J.04/24/2020 15:07
My salute to the dentist,who not being a gynecologist,did her best to save the child.God bless you.
Iyappan04/24/2020 13:20
hi
Babusing T.04/23/2020 06:34
👍👏👏🙏🙏🙏
Yougander R.04/22/2020 20:35
Respect to the dentist though it's not her speciality she could still do a great job!!
Kikz R.04/22/2020 14:55
That is a true miracle
Jigmé N.04/22/2020 14:47
From panic to ridiculousness, what a country to implement a lockdown, if it weren't tragic that would be comic... What about the poor and miserable of India, they're always the ones who get in trouble, with or without the virus !?
Sunita K.04/22/2020 13:03
Om sai ram.The lifeline goes on...... thanks to such a loving husband and the doctor .salute to a motherhood...one day the baby will be proud to know the hardships you faced to give him a life.
Kyrmen E.04/22/2020 12:02
God bless both of them
Rohini J.04/22/2020 11:54
God bless u dear Dr Ramya
Aniruddha S.04/22/2020 11:13
Center says we need to adapt to this new type of living. Lockdown to continue until the numbers go down i.e in other words 100 years
Prerna K.04/22/2020 10:05
Are don't forget it not india but the world is facing this virus u can say India is in better place then another countries.
Tseyang R.04/22/2020 09:24
Women power Amazing 😉 My respects to Dentist Dr. RAMYA Himanish , we appreciate, applaud & respect 🙏🏼👏👍
Karishma A.04/22/2020 07:41
Doctors like u keep d hopes alive
Zahra S.04/22/2020 07:14
Thank you doctor!!!
Andishi F.04/22/2020 06:54
God bless
Hardik M.04/22/2020 06:42
Is par bhi film 🎞 banegi
Mahua M.04/22/2020 06:39
GOD SAVE THE WORLD GOD PLEASE😓🙏🙏🙏
Hemant N.04/22/2020 06:37
God Bless