The Miracle Baby

With the lockdown in place, a pregnant woman and her husband desperately walked over 7 km in search of a hospital. This is what happened next...😳😳

04/22/2020 4:57 AM
33 comments

  • Diya J.
    04/25/2020 21:16

  • Ranjeet D.
    04/25/2020 03:05

    Even, i walked 4 km in search of doctor's and hospitals.

  • Periyanayagi J.
    04/24/2020 15:07

    My salute to the dentist,who not being a gynecologist,did her best to save the child.God bless you.

  • Iyappan
    04/24/2020 13:20

  • Babusing T.
    04/23/2020 06:34

  • Yougander R.
    04/22/2020 20:35

    Respect to the dentist though it's not her speciality she could still do a great job!!

  • Kikz R.
    04/22/2020 14:55

    That is a true miracle

  • Jigmé N.
    04/22/2020 14:47

    From panic to ridiculousness, what a country to implement a lockdown, if it weren't tragic that would be comic... What about the poor and miserable of India, they're always the ones who get in trouble, with or without the virus !?

  • Sunita K.
    04/22/2020 13:03

    Om sai ram.The lifeline goes on...... thanks to such a loving husband and the doctor .salute to a motherhood...one day the baby will be proud to know the hardships you faced to give him a life.

  • Kyrmen E.
    04/22/2020 12:02

    God bless both of them

  • Rohini J.
    04/22/2020 11:54

    God bless u dear Dr Ramya

  • Aniruddha S.
    04/22/2020 11:13

    Center says we need to adapt to this new type of living. Lockdown to continue until the numbers go down i.e in other words 100 years

  • Prerna K.
    04/22/2020 10:05

    Are don't forget it not india but the world is facing this virus u can say India is in better place then another countries.

  • Tseyang R.
    04/22/2020 09:24

    Women power Amazing 😉 My respects to Dentist Dr. RAMYA Himanish , we appreciate, applaud & respect 🙏🏼👏👍

  • Karishma A.
    04/22/2020 07:41

    Doctors like u keep d hopes alive

  • Zahra S.
    04/22/2020 07:14

    Thank you doctor!!!

  • Andishi F.
    04/22/2020 06:54

    God bless

  • Hardik M.
    04/22/2020 06:42

    Is par bhi film 🎞 banegi

  • Mahua M.
    04/22/2020 06:39

    GOD SAVE THE WORLD GOD PLEASE😓🙏🙏🙏

  • Hemant N.
    04/22/2020 06:37

    God Bless