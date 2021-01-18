back

The Modern Feminist Of Pre-Independence India

A poet, a feminist, a social reformer, India's first female teacher taught the country a lesson in grit and determination. Watch this to learn from her...again!

18/01/2021 9:57 AM
  • 71.7K
  • 42

39 comments

  • Reshma G.
    21 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Venkataraman S.
    a day

    Now most Maharashtra has fake degree like bihar Karnataka tamil nadu Andhra

  • Brut India
    a day

    Learn more about Savitribai here: https://www.thebetterindia.com/246706/lady-abala-bose-indian-feminist-jagadish-chandra-bose-radio-science-women-education-widow-upliftment-british-raj-womens-suffrage-inspiration-div200/

  • Elsie M.
    2 days

    Such beautiful souls of India who are hardly brought into the light instead of giving i.importance to the film industry we must acknowledge these beautiful people who left a mark for us

  • Ilamtet I.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/ur3DiDuQeFo

  • Rajasri S.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Sahil D.
    2 days

    she was legend n nowday people consider bollywood star as symbol of feminist even no director from bollywood n marathi film industry want to make film on her for next generation,,,, people are busy in making film on scandal n controvertial topics

  • Pratima B.
    2 days

    Naman 🙏

  • Sookun S.
    2 days

    Respect🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • AliSir R.
    2 days

    I salute her

  • Sameer S.
    2 days

    Fatima Shaikh also ❤️

  • فوزیہ ا.
    2 days

    Great reformer

  • Manisha S.
    3 days

    Salute 🙏

  • Anjana V.
    3 days

    Big salute

  • Shraddha H.
    3 days

    We are because of her...thanks Brut for sharing this vedio...actually needed

  • Santosh S.
    3 days

    Who's making your videos?? You show fried eggs for hurling eggs, cow dung cakes for hurling cow dung, blondes and blacks for her struggles, expensive silk sarees for the 2 sarees she carried. Just making do with free content available online?? Very amatuer videography if you ask me.

  • Ravi K.
    3 days

    We study about her and her husband very less I think only one paragraph in our books . It so sad.

  • Rohit K.
    3 days

    Great lady

  • Asha R.
    3 days

    Awesome

  • Rajat S.
    3 days

    आप पुरी जानकारी नहीं दे रहे हैं....

