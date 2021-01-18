back
The Modern Feminist Of Pre-Independence India
A poet, a feminist, a social reformer, India's first female teacher taught the country a lesson in grit and determination. Watch this to learn from her...again!
18/01/2021 9:57 AM
- 71.7K
- 1.7K
- 42
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
39 comments
Reshma G.21 hours
🙏🙏
Venkataraman S.a day
Now most Maharashtra has fake degree like bihar Karnataka tamil nadu Andhra
Brut Indiaa day
Learn more about Savitribai here: https://www.thebetterindia.com/246706/lady-abala-bose-indian-feminist-jagadish-chandra-bose-radio-science-women-education-widow-upliftment-british-raj-womens-suffrage-inspiration-div200/
Elsie M.2 days
Such beautiful souls of India who are hardly brought into the light instead of giving i.importance to the film industry we must acknowledge these beautiful people who left a mark for us
Ilamtet I.2 days
https://youtu.be/ur3DiDuQeFo
Rajasri S.2 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Sahil D.2 days
she was legend n nowday people consider bollywood star as symbol of feminist even no director from bollywood n marathi film industry want to make film on her for next generation,,,, people are busy in making film on scandal n controvertial topics
Pratima B.2 days
Naman 🙏
Sookun S.2 days
Respect🙏🙏🙏🙏
AliSir R.2 days
I salute her
Sameer S.2 days
Fatima Shaikh also ❤️
فوزیہ ا.2 days
Great reformer
Manisha S.3 days
Salute 🙏
Anjana V.3 days
Big salute
Shraddha H.3 days
We are because of her...thanks Brut for sharing this vedio...actually needed
Santosh S.3 days
Who's making your videos?? You show fried eggs for hurling eggs, cow dung cakes for hurling cow dung, blondes and blacks for her struggles, expensive silk sarees for the 2 sarees she carried. Just making do with free content available online?? Very amatuer videography if you ask me.
Ravi K.3 days
We study about her and her husband very less I think only one paragraph in our books . It so sad.
Rohit K.3 days
Great lady
Asha R.3 days
Awesome
Rajat S.3 days
आप पुरी जानकारी नहीं दे रहे हैं....