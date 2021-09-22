back
The Modern Indian Ads That Sparked Controversy
Alia Bhatt's new bridal wear ad is the latest to get swept into controversy. But do these ads really hurt sentiments?
22/09/2021 2:57 PM
289 comments
Shin N.2 hours
OMG, how come this many people with such level of stupidity are on Twitter?
Siddharth V.5 hours
Let’s talk about halala
Ram S.10 hours
Mulle to contract me dete hai
Arshi P.10 hours
Joyeta S.17 hours
It is just a ritual.. otherwise a daughter gets equal share in her parents' property.. so no need to feel low rather feel proud that ur society thinks u deserve equal share in everything ur parents possess.
Vinayak S.18 hours
The society should welcome the most commendable n intellectual way of thinking of alia bhatt but first she has to apply this on her life 😉then we I'll see the pro n cons .
Aniket S.19 hours
This is the utter non sense displayed this lady. Having zero knowledge and sense of what’s she doing, she just does it for money. No wonder why she’s the least IQ in any world around.
Krishnendu M.20 hours
First protested in Bengal
Sourav D.a day
If I would ever have a daughter ...I m never gonna donate her to anyone for the sake of a useless retual......
Sami M.a day
I know you totally agree with this add
Moushumee D.a day
These bollywood drug addicts have all the headaches for Hindu rituals . Beggars 🤬🤬🤬🤬
Prasad S.a day
🤪🤪 jyda samjhte ho twist ? Koi aur religion ke bare mai ek statement bolke dekho with twist with modern facts ? Tumhara fool news ek din mai band
CA S.a day
This ritual is not kanyadaan ...its name is actually panigrehan....kanyadan kch word tha hi nhi...bana dia gya
Gayathri M.a day
The feeling must lie in their hearts honestly...for that the customs need not be changed or modified it affects the Indian tradition of marriage..
Parisa S.a day
Give respect and get respect.
Shivani C.a day
Anyone know in which culture girl are not suppose to leave their house after marriage.. I can't think of any then why the hell Hindu culture... They could hv made more pragmatic approach where both leave their house and make a living together
Rajinder S.a day
Inke parivaar me toh baap beti .......ma baap etc sab ko ek hi nazar me dekha jata ha
Shweta S.a day
What about vidhyadan, abhaydan, godan etc in Hindu culture Dan is very spiritual. and it gives you only if you are right person so don't act like it's all bad. We know how you think about hinduism. So shut the f... up and don't spread wrong information in society have some shame you propgandanist
Poonam S.a day
Har bar hinduon ke tohar Dharm Sanskriti ka ki kyon majak uda jata hai
Poonam S.a day
Actually bichari Aliya Bhatt ka Kasur nahin hai iske baap ne Kiya hi nahin hai you understand Pooja Bhatt Alia Bhatt apne pass hi rakh ta hai