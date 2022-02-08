PM Modi Continues Attack On Congress Party
The Modi-Gandhi Slugfest In Lok Sabha
Sanjay Singh Calls Out President’s Speech
The Hijab Controversy Of Karnataka
Priyanka's Bonhomie With Akhilesh, Jayant
Professor Jha Schools Parliament One More Time
Harshita C.14 minutes
Modi comes off as shameless and narcissistic
Pranav P.23 minutes
We need more of this from Rahul Gandhi. BJP has ruined the foundations of democracy. 🔥
Chandrika D.27 minutes
राहुल गांधी 👍👍👍
Gail D.29 minutes
Rahul Gandhi obviously. He doesn't need a teleprompter
StopAfghan W.30 minutes
The entire world is having an eye of BJP for its bad politics and destabilizing democracy in India. Indians should wake up.
Selva S.33 minutes
Control power speech in modiji
Sultan B.34 minutes
Gande god will be wit u mude hell wating for u u old and nasty
Chandrashekar H.35 minutes
I don't think there's any necessity to answer for this imbecile kid's ( RaGa) rants.
Cee B.36 minutes
There’s no difference between a roadside loafer and modi.. his way of speech, content is so disgraceful for the seat of a Prime Minister of our country… utterly shameful
Shyam N.36 minutes
Modi always Rock
Atikul I.43 minutes
There wasn’t even a slugfest. Rahul Gandhi delivered an articulate speech on relevant topics. On the contrary Modi's speech was full of incoherent rubbish talks.
Chaitanya M.44 minutes
Modi ji 🔥🔥🔥
கமால் ப.an hour
I would like to request the Indian people to think one thing. in entire Congress party and country Rahul Gandhi is the only person who is always getting targeted by this right wing. Because he is the only one person who is totally brilliant and well understood the problem of the nation in the entire Congress party and India. Other Congress leaders are just useless puppets. Every Indian person should notice that the Rahul Gandhi is the only person who is again and again speaking in the parliament, the problem of the nation is not totally a political voting problem but it is a ideological war between the ideology of Indian union versus the RSS Hindutva. And he is the only one person who was spoke about the indirect ruling of Ambani and Adani in the entire India. Modi and Amit Shah aur just like puppets or workers for the RSS, the main brain and the main plan makers are the RSS. And every Indian citizen should against the RSS. Because the Hindus may think that they are talking about the nation for Hindus but it is not going to happen because their ideology is not for Hindus it is totally for the brahmins they are the only persons who will get to Total benefits from this hindutva ideology not OBC, SC,ST Hindu people will get advantages of hindutva. Our real enemy is RSS
Vr N.an hour
Why compare. Rahul nowhere stands near Modiji.
Karan S.an hour
Request to Rahul bhai, konsa naisha karete ho bhai humhe bhi chahiye 🤣😂🤣😂
ChristServant R.an hour
Long-lived Rahul Gandhi
San S.an hour
It's modi-rahul
Mukundan M.an hour
I have not understand a word from PM Rahul spoke in English for all the States of India but PM he have answered only for Hindi belt in his version
Gaurav S.an hour
Grow up guys... They all are same.
Aditya L.an hour
bruh