The Modi-Gandhi Slugfest In Lok Sabha

Narendra Modi Vs. Rahul Gandhi. Whose speech was more impressive?

08/02/2022 5:22 PM
791 comments

  • Harshita C.
    14 minutes

    Modi comes off as shameless and narcissistic

  • Pranav P.
    23 minutes

    We need more of this from Rahul Gandhi. BJP has ruined the foundations of democracy. 🔥

  • Chandrika D.
    27 minutes

    राहुल गांधी 👍👍👍

  • Gail D.
    29 minutes

    Rahul Gandhi obviously. He doesn't need a teleprompter

  • StopAfghan W.
    30 minutes

    The entire world is having an eye of BJP for its bad politics and destabilizing democracy in India. Indians should wake up.

  • Selva S.
    33 minutes

    Control power speech in modiji

  • Sultan B.
    34 minutes

    Gande god will be wit u mude hell wating for u u old and nasty

  • Chandrashekar H.
    35 minutes

    I don't think there's any necessity to answer for this imbecile kid's ( RaGa) rants.

  • Cee B.
    36 minutes

    There’s no difference between a roadside loafer and modi.. his way of speech, content is so disgraceful for the seat of a Prime Minister of our country… utterly shameful

  • Shyam N.
    36 minutes

    Modi always Rock

  • Atikul I.
    43 minutes

    There wasn’t even a slugfest. Rahul Gandhi delivered an articulate speech on relevant topics. On the contrary Modi's speech was full of incoherent rubbish talks.

  • Chaitanya M.
    44 minutes

    Modi ji 🔥🔥🔥

  • கமால் ப.
    an hour

    I would like to request the Indian people to think one thing. in entire Congress party and country Rahul Gandhi is the only person who is always getting targeted by this right wing. Because he is the only one person who is totally brilliant and well understood the problem of the nation in the entire Congress party and India. Other Congress leaders are just useless puppets. Every Indian person should notice that the Rahul Gandhi is the only person who is again and again speaking in the parliament, the problem of the nation is not totally a political voting problem but it is a ideological war between the ideology of Indian union versus the RSS Hindutva. And he is the only one person who was spoke about the indirect ruling of Ambani and Adani in the entire India. Modi and Amit Shah aur just like puppets or workers for the RSS, the main brain and the main plan makers are the RSS. And every Indian citizen should against the RSS. Because the Hindus may think that they are talking about the nation for Hindus but it is not going to happen because their ideology is not for Hindus it is totally for the brahmins they are the only persons who will get to Total benefits from this hindutva ideology not OBC, SC,ST Hindu people will get advantages of hindutva. Our real enemy is RSS

  • Vr N.
    an hour

    Why compare. Rahul nowhere stands near Modiji.

  • Karan S.
    an hour

    Request to Rahul bhai, konsa naisha karete ho bhai humhe bhi chahiye 🤣😂🤣😂

  • ChristServant R.
    an hour

    Long-lived Rahul Gandhi

  • San S.
    an hour

    It's modi-rahul

  • Mukundan M.
    an hour

    I have not understand a word from PM Rahul spoke in English for all the States of India but PM he have answered only for Hindi belt in his version

  • Gaurav S.
    an hour

    Grow up guys... They all are same.

  • Aditya L.
    an hour

    bruh

