The Modi Government's X Files

Opposition claims the Modi government has a consistent track record ‘missing data’. Data on migrants, Oxygen crisis, farmer deaths: 0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣

15/02/2022 5:17 PM
7 comments

  • Havesome B.
    2 days

    BJP is for the rich..According to them Ambani and adani is the poorest in india.So their budgeting only focus on making them rich...Citizens are there just for voting and paying tax, since constitution don't allow them to rule for more them 5 years..

  • Ruma S.
    3 days

    Check your facts before posting or commenting

  • Ruma S.
    3 days

    Why do you always have only negativity to spread

  • Dafrosa D.
    3 days

  • Vellu P.
    3 days

    The real corrupted person and from congress party shit hole

  • Shivakumar A.
    3 days

    Most Corrupted politician of the Corrupted Congress Party of India, Thief P. Chidambaram he was put behind the BARS in TIHAR JAIL at Delhi INDIA

  • Bikash S.
    3 days

    Mr Cauliflower 😆😆 .

