The monk who sold a dream… to UP

¿Por qué los oligarcas rusos están en la mira de Occidente?
La historia de Pussy Riot
9 preguntas simples sobre las negociaciones en tiempos de guerra
¿Qué decía Putin sobre la seguridad global hace 15 años?
Las otras polémicas del PP
El aplaudido discurso de Josep Borrell
Will you put same head line AAP in Punjab .
Bsdk hypocrisy ka bhi haad hota hain respect every ones democratic right ..
They chose their leader ....
Soft influence band karo warna ....
Godi media or Lodi media ray jayega
Brut leftist propaganda channels can’t digest yogi win 😂 but now it’s reality try to digest it and you will have to deal with him next 5 years weather you like him or not 😂
u need this to apply in your bum
Dear Brut. Please make a story of how encephalitis calamity he got as legacy and how he wiped it off in two years with his initiatives(If it suites ur narrative)
Lodu chand 🐖
One sided..where is other side??
Brut justifying that people of UP are foolish and are elected a controversial CM, before yogi everyone was right .
Up truely deserves him
UP and BIHAR ...Most Talented and Most Intelligent people lives here...But Unfortunately Majority of this is being used in wrong direction...
Brut.al truth: facebook campaigns don't affect outcomes of elections ...
brut..you are brutal rascal of lies.....u ve a clearly ant modi agenda...which is very evident....u r so intolerant with hindutva....very visible with your videos...
Source the wire 😆😆😆😆😆
Whatever you do Brut, BJP will again come to power in 2024. You will also become obsolete like Rahul Baba if you keep doing the same shit
When Yogi Adityanath broke down in Parliament:
These guy is no better then any cartoon character,good for nothing.
useless bjp
Dream of the people by the people for the people, but no reality.
🌷✌️
To every action,there is an equal and opposite reaction....
This is true in case of liberandus n biased media like Brut...
Dear brut - keep your sarcasm to yourself! Nothing better can be expected from this page which is absolutely good for nothing
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
212 comments
Suvojit S.5 hours
Will you put same head line AAP in Punjab . Bsdk hypocrisy ka bhi haad hota hain respect every ones democratic right .. They chose their leader .... Soft influence band karo warna .... Godi media or Lodi media ray jayega
Shailendra S.a day
Brut leftist propaganda channels can’t digest yogi win 😂 but now it’s reality try to digest it and you will have to deal with him next 5 years weather you like him or not 😂
Poulami S.a day
u need this to apply in your bum
Sudhir D.2 days
Dear Brut. Please make a story of how encephalitis calamity he got as legacy and how he wiped it off in two years with his initiatives(If it suites ur narrative)
Mahir B.2 days
Lodu chand 🐖
Tarun B.2 days
One sided..where is other side??
Anil R.2 days
Brut justifying that people of UP are foolish and are elected a controversial CM, before yogi everyone was right .
Hussain P.2 days
Up truely deserves him
Praveen K.2 days
UP and BIHAR ...Most Talented and Most Intelligent people lives here...But Unfortunately Majority of this is being used in wrong direction...
Nitesh J.2 days
Brut.al truth: facebook campaigns don't affect outcomes of elections ...
Balaji K.2 days
brut..you are brutal rascal of lies.....u ve a clearly ant modi agenda...which is very evident....u r so intolerant with hindutva....very visible with your videos...
Ayush C.2 days
Source the wire 😆😆😆😆😆
Bratendu D.2 days
Whatever you do Brut, BJP will again come to power in 2024. You will also become obsolete like Rahul Baba if you keep doing the same shit
Brut India2 days
When Yogi Adityanath broke down in Parliament:
Thupten D.3 days
These guy is no better then any cartoon character,good for nothing.
Ken E.3 days
useless bjp
Jose V.3 days
Dream of the people by the people for the people, but no reality.
Frazěe F.3 days
🌷✌️
Nitin M.3 days
To every action,there is an equal and opposite reaction.... This is true in case of liberandus n biased media like Brut...
Krunal B.3 days
Dear brut - keep your sarcasm to yourself! Nothing better can be expected from this page which is absolutely good for nothing