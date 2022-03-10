back

The monk who sold a dream… to UP

The story of the second coming of India's most powerful, most controversial chief minister….

10/03/2022 6:57 PM
  • 145.9K
  • 224

212 comments

  • Suvojit S.
    5 hours

    Will you put same head line AAP in Punjab . Bsdk hypocrisy ka bhi haad hota hain respect every ones democratic right .. They chose their leader .... Soft influence band karo warna .... Godi media or Lodi media ray jayega

  • Shailendra S.
    a day

    Brut leftist propaganda channels can’t digest yogi win 😂 but now it’s reality try to digest it and you will have to deal with him next 5 years weather you like him or not 😂

  • Poulami S.
    a day

    u need this to apply in your bum

  • Sudhir D.
    2 days

    Dear Brut. Please make a story of how encephalitis calamity he got as legacy and how he wiped it off in two years with his initiatives(If it suites ur narrative)

  • Mahir B.
    2 days

    Lodu chand 🐖

  • Tarun B.
    2 days

    One sided..where is other side??

  • Anil R.
    2 days

    Brut justifying that people of UP are foolish and are elected a controversial CM, before yogi everyone was right .

  • Hussain P.
    2 days

    Up truely deserves him

  • Praveen K.
    2 days

    UP and BIHAR ...Most Talented and Most Intelligent people lives here...But Unfortunately Majority of this is being used in wrong direction...

  • Nitesh J.
    2 days

    Brut.al truth: facebook campaigns don't affect outcomes of elections ...

  • Balaji K.
    2 days

    brut..you are brutal rascal of lies.....u ve a clearly ant modi agenda...which is very evident....u r so intolerant with hindutva....very visible with your videos...

  • Ayush C.
    2 days

    Source the wire 😆😆😆😆😆

  • Bratendu D.
    2 days

    Whatever you do Brut, BJP will again come to power in 2024. You will also become obsolete like Rahul Baba if you keep doing the same shit

  • Brut India
    2 days

    When Yogi Adityanath broke down in Parliament:

  • Thupten D.
    3 days

    These guy is no better then any cartoon character,good for nothing.

  • Ken E.
    3 days

    useless bjp

  • Jose V.
    3 days

    Dream of the people by the people for the people, but no reality.

  • Frazěe F.
    3 days

    🌷✌️

  • Nitin M.
    3 days

    To every action,there is an equal and opposite reaction.... This is true in case of liberandus n biased media like Brut...

  • Krunal B.
    3 days

    Dear brut - keep your sarcasm to yourself! Nothing better can be expected from this page which is absolutely good for nothing

