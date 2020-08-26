back

The Most Daunting Trip To An Uttarakhand Hospital

The odds were shocking. Mountain terrain. No road. No ambulance. But the ITBP was at hand. It took them a long time but these hardy jawans managed to haul Rekha Devi on their backs and trek 40 km to the nearest hospital.

08/26/2020 8:27 AM
  • 57.2k
  • 25

Portraits

  1. 2:19

    India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

  2. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  3. 1:55

    Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

25 comments

  • Raees S.
    4 days

    Great sir

  • Bích H.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭

  • Jerin M.
    6 days

    We respect your service

  • Sarai A.
    7 days

    🙏

  • Rohan N.
    7 days

    Respect...

  • Vaibhav W.
    7 days

    God bless the people, shows the gratitude of the people, salute 🙏

  • Lakshmi N.
    08/26/2020 18:16

    Deep respect and salute to our brothers. Jai Hind

  • Brind R.
    08/26/2020 12:41

    thank you Gentlemen...May God bless you all, your families included !!

  • Alex K.
    08/26/2020 12:13

    Delhi Mohalla Clinics are the solution to whole India

  • ऋषव स.
    08/26/2020 11:36

    Govt of India kuch toh kr lo

  • Abu B.
    08/26/2020 10:56

    Mohalla Clinics are needed here. AAP ko yahan hona chahiye.

  • Tapaswini S.
    08/26/2020 10:50

    God bless you my brothers

  • Phub D.
    08/26/2020 10:16

    Helicopter...

  • Neeraj M.
    08/26/2020 09:43

    God Bless them all They saved a life that's highest

  • Debjani M.
    08/26/2020 09:43

    Salute to the Jawans

  • Vivek A.
    08/26/2020 09:36

    i salute the soldiers who took this task as a need of humanity&a challange completed it in time.

  • Sundhara R.
    08/26/2020 09:11

    Helping hands during tough Situations 🙏

  • Farah J.
    08/26/2020 09:06

    incredible

  • Sankar A.
    08/26/2020 08:57

    I WANT TO TRIBUTE OUR VALIENT GALLANT, VENERABLE ,HONOURABLE SOLDIERS BY SOME FEW WORDS "HAIL INDIA ,TRUIMPH INDIA ,VANDEMATARAM ,BHARAT MATA KI JAI,JAI JAWAN".

  • Hariprasad S.
    08/26/2020 08:55

    Great

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.