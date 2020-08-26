back
The Most Daunting Trip To An Uttarakhand Hospital
The odds were shocking. Mountain terrain. No road. No ambulance. But the ITBP was at hand. It took them a long time but these hardy jawans managed to haul Rekha Devi on their backs and trek 40 km to the nearest hospital.
08/26/2020 8:27 AM
- 57.2k
- 537
- 25
25 comments
Raees S.4 days
Great sir
Bích H.5 days
🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭
Jerin M.6 days
We respect your service
Sarai A.7 days
🙏
Rohan N.7 days
Respect...
Vaibhav W.7 days
God bless the people, shows the gratitude of the people, salute 🙏
Lakshmi N.08/26/2020 18:16
Deep respect and salute to our brothers. Jai Hind
Brind R.08/26/2020 12:41
thank you Gentlemen...May God bless you all, your families included !!
Alex K.08/26/2020 12:13
Delhi Mohalla Clinics are the solution to whole India
ऋषव स.08/26/2020 11:36
Govt of India kuch toh kr lo
Abu B.08/26/2020 10:56
Mohalla Clinics are needed here. AAP ko yahan hona chahiye.
Tapaswini S.08/26/2020 10:50
God bless you my brothers
Phub D.08/26/2020 10:16
Helicopter...
Neeraj M.08/26/2020 09:43
God Bless them all They saved a life that's highest
Debjani M.08/26/2020 09:43
Salute to the Jawans
Vivek A.08/26/2020 09:36
i salute the soldiers who took this task as a need of humanity&a challange completed it in time.
Sundhara R.08/26/2020 09:11
Helping hands during tough Situations 🙏
Farah J.08/26/2020 09:06
incredible
Sankar A.08/26/2020 08:57
I WANT TO TRIBUTE OUR VALIENT GALLANT, VENERABLE ,HONOURABLE SOLDIERS BY SOME FEW WORDS "HAIL INDIA ,TRUIMPH INDIA ,VANDEMATARAM ,BHARAT MATA KI JAI,JAI JAWAN".
Hariprasad S.08/26/2020 08:55
Great