The Mother Who's Taking On A Chief Minister
Bhagyavathi's children were found dead in their house in 2017. Four years later, she is contesting against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in his stronghold. All for her daughters, she says...
30/03/2021 1:57 PM
Indi V.an hour
Absolutely unacceptable!!!!! 🤬 This is what plagues India from advancing! Corrupt rascals!
Besty M.6 hours
Who ever doubt and want to know what this govt did in kerala just search in google. last five years during very critic situations happend in the state like flood (two year), nippah, covid and how they support people is very fantastic . Apart from that they did tremendous development in schools and hospitals. Govt schools upgraded to international standard .They construct so many bridges, good roads, they rais pention money from 600 to 1600 per month to old people. Also give them 18 months pending pention money that left by last government. Most of the people very happy and satisfied with this govt.
Besty M.7 hours
This case is under CBI Investigation by request of kerala govt. court let accused persons free beacause of lack of evidence and re investigation. Kerala govt filed apeal against this court order and achieved stay to avoid criminals by escaping . Govt giving maximum support to this case but opposit parties using poor mother as a tool to degrade govt
Pravi P.a day
The CBI took over. But now her demand is that action be taken against the police before the investigation is over. She cut their hair because it was not approved by the government. This is the true story..... U can search anywhere On June 22, 2017, a chargesheet was filed in the court stating that the girl's death was a suicide. The 16-year-old was acquitted. The four accused were charged with poaching, inciting suicide and atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, at the end of the trial, on October 15, 2019, the trial court acquitted the third accused, Pradeep Kumar, for lack of evidence. The court then acquitted the other three on October 25. The reason for the acquittal was the lack of evidence and the failure of the prosecution. With this, Special Prosecutor Lata Jayaraj was removed from her post. Finally, in November 2019, the state government filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquittal of the accused. The girl's mother also approached the high court with an appeal. The High Court accepted both and quashed the acquittal order. The third accused in the case, Pradeep Kumar, had committed suicide months ago. With this, the High Court considered the cases of the remaining three accused. The case was then referred to the CBI. The CBI took over. But now her demand is that action be taken against the police before the investigation is over. She cut their hair because it was not approved by the government.
Niranjan T.a day
Does a mother loosing her children demands more grief by adding dalit title. Brut, she is a mother and let that emotion be free of any cast
Binaca P.a day
Jab tak desh me se IPC rules khatam nahi hinge tab tak kisi ko justice nahi milega. Ye actually mekelo ( angrej) ne banaaya hua Law he jo kisi bhi bhartiya ko nyaay dilane k liye nahi banaya gaya. change karo desh bdlo nyaay pranaali badlo.
Áyan R.a day
Finally the KERALA MODEL is being exposed.
Khekishe Y.2 days
May God give you the strength.🙏
Vishnu M.2 days
True story
Sandy N.2 days
Keralites in general are obsessed only with dalits atrocities in UP - that concern does not come from any genuine concern for dalits but a desire to instigate the dalits in their hour of tragedy and forge a Muslim- Dalit vote bank against the BJP. Had such concerns for dalits been genuine, Kerala´s secular parties especially the ruling CPI(M) would have not tried to sabotage the investigation of the rape of minor dalit girls in the state.
Gulcheher P.2 days
Amazing inspirational human being.
Saleem A.2 days
Let's fight for all miserable peoples around you. And let them feel you are with them In all circumstances.
Lenin K.2 days
That case is now investigated by cbi....
Manzoor A.2 days
I'm stand with Walayar Mother
Jkge J.3 days
With you ❤️❤️❤️
Sheeba3 days
All parents should foresee the crooked world around you, and should take maximum precautions to protect your children... After something happened, we can't expect justice under our law & power!!! And, what is the use of this delayed justice after loosing our children! It's a sad reality that many of the accused are not getting punished for their criminal deeds! That's what we were/are experiencing in our country!!! This incidents happened inside their own house! All parents should concentrate more on prevention of such crimes... Don't trust anyone blindly, when it's about our children's safety... That's the best we could do for our children... 😔
Rajesh S.3 days
Veer J.3 days
BJP Got so Low now using Last Option
Naranan R.3 days
Walk with her, don't ignore her , Stand with truth, Kerala is it a civilized State Barbaric in nature.
Kadeeja B.3 days
The Left rule in Kerala is one of nepotism and dictatorship