back

The MP Girl Who Cycled To 99% Score In Class 10

Roshani Bhadoriya cycled 24 km every day just to get to school. She scored close to 99% in her Class 10 exam. 🔥

07/09/2020 2:05 PM
  • 481.5k
  • 434

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

370 comments

  • Nisha S.
    2 days

    God bless u.. Be blessed

  • Rahamath A.
    2 days

    Hearty Congratulations

  • Imtiyazali B.
    2 days

    Keep it up .

  • Aditi K.
    2 days

    So proud of you girl ❤️

  • Aniruddha D.
    2 days

    Sushmit

  • Ranjani R.
    3 days

    Salute to you Congratulations too

  • Gauri P.
    3 days

    Well done

  • Gulzar A.
    3 days

    Bravo girl ,keep going

  • Prabir C.
    3 days

    Wonderful effort...keep up the good work

  • Mamta V.
    4 days

    Congratulations where there is a will there is a way

  • Sunil S.
    4 days

    Congratulazioni 🥳🥳🥳 Sei bravissima! Ti auguro tante cose belle!

  • Sms I.
    4 days

    Congratulations girl

  • Vandana S.
    4 days

    Very proud congratulations

  • Atul P.
    4 days

    Congratulations

  • Ratnakar R.
    4 days

    Congratulations her hard work paid off may god always help her

  • Meeta M.
    5 days

    Congratulations

  • Rachna J.
    5 days

    Excellent

  • Vishal S.
    5 days

    This is real hard work she did and finally results are in front of everyone....

  • Prajakta D.
    5 days

    Congratulations dear!!

  • Rajul P.
    5 days

    Proud of u