The Multilingual Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee professed her love for several Indian languages while campaigning for the non-Bengali vote.

03/02/2021 5:27 PM
Politics

  1. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  2. 2:41

    BJP Convoy Pelted With Stones In WB

  3. 5:52

    The Life Of Farmer-Politician Chaudhary Charan Singh

  4. 3:19

    Modi Bats For Privatisation

  5. 3:32

    Asaduddin Owaisi Attacks Government On China, Farm Laws

  6. 3:55

    PM Modi Vs. Opposition On “Andolan Jeevi”

130 comments

  • Nagma Z.
    a day

    Salute to our dear honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal. 👏👏👏

  • Raju R.
    5 days

    U know Jai Shri ram ??

  • Vicky C.
    5 days

    a na chalbo

  • Suresh G.
    5 days

    Lady rowdy

  • Rasheed O.
    7 days

    Mamta banarji 🙏💪

  • Sunder R.
    10/02/2021 07:54

    Mental case

  • Mohammed A.
    10/02/2021 07:32

    The Real Women power .... 😍

  • Srivatsa P.
    10/02/2021 06:42

    Psycho Didi

  • Ralo S.
    10/02/2021 05:10

    Jai shree ram

  • Desuup N.
    09/02/2021 14:34

    it seems I am better than her lol

  • Manoj K.
    09/02/2021 07:17

    Mamata Should Join Hands with Congress n Communists

  • Pradeep K.
    09/02/2021 04:22

    Lady Hitler, this is the end time for mamta govt....

  • Srinjay B.
    08/02/2021 19:05

    Garga jethu koshto paabe eita dekhe 😂

  • Shank V.
    07/02/2021 17:18

    Hudibaba e tum koisa hindi bolta hai, aur dusro ko sikhane ka bout korta hai...😂😂😂

  • Abhishek Y.
    07/02/2021 17:12

    HINDUWO se vote nai milega Mamata Bano

  • Sonali T.
    07/02/2021 04:25

    Lady..u need break.. Enjoy retirement...

  • Dilip M.
    07/02/2021 03:12

    Uri baba!!!!😃😃😃

  • Jyoti D.
    07/02/2021 02:57

    Arnav Datta Regional parties hahahaa We have waited bro for development Mamta only concerned with clinging to power Her small brain can’t think big Only holding on to power For 20 more years So let us say bye bye to industry and business Let us survive on the little we have Because change not possible here Mindset won’t change Only regional not even national We are super outdated Now is the time to think international But we are stuck with our regional affiliations So let us eat macher jhol and sleep Let our children go abroad because in Bengal nothing will happen for ever

  • Shafiq S.
    06/02/2021 17:50

    By shala bandor ka bacha

  • Jyoti D.
    06/02/2021 09:07

    Someone asked what is bjp. Agenda for Bengal My answer is : Modiji won’t let the state coffers be looted Honesty is the agenda Development will be a reality But never mind Let us chant didi didi and remain in the dumps

