The Murder of Graham Staines

Here's what happened in the gruesome murder case of an Australian missionary Graham Staines and his sons, in Odisha twenty-one years ago.
921 comments
Mahesh L.7 hours
Burnining two innocent children wont stir thier Conscience. The Right even changed Juvenile Law so that Nirhyays juvenile rapists could have thier way. That's the truth, defend your own, change every law, just assert your presence.
Bikram D.7 hours
may be you feel happy about murders. This incident deeply saddens me and the culprits should be punished.
Souvik D.8 hours
I am opposed death penalty per se, but in this I will make an exception. This is Hindu Terror! hang these terrorist. People like Dara Singh doesn’t deserve to live in a civilized society. I am not hater, but I do hate terrorism and terrorist of all kind.
Ahmmed M.8 hours
World oldest TERROR organaisation sangh parivar
Nithin S.8 hours
Where do this stupids come from the people who reacted haha
Atul B.9 hours
A great man of God
Messy M.10 hours
@amitshah @modijhaatu @timesnow @aajtak @news18
Beulah F.10 hours
A movie Stains was released on this incident
Chandrashekhar T.10 hours
My mail ID is tribute to him
James M.11 hours
For people who Say he was converting or forcefully converting I want share something. 1. No one can forcefully convert any one to any religion. Some one can force some one to say something....or do something....but force to believe in something ??? Doesn't work that way. 2. If let's say missionaries pay and ask you or any one to become a Christian..I would say it's that person's gain even if he doesn't believe how do you confirm some ones belief ?? .. I haven't heard any stories of people forced to go to church...if they don't they don't get monthly allowance....Christian Gospel sharing is tell the people about Christ...if they accept fine...only then baptise them and ask them to join a church... If they only want the services like hospital expenses, or any other monetary gain they can take it and say no to Christian message. 3. Staines was not forcing anyone...he was doing social service and sharing his faith ... I am not saying Christian missionaries don't do such stupid things of taking money and doing things....it's the small percentage of people who think they are christians do this..a real Bible believing Jesus following person will never use force. Jesus taught the world to give your second cheek to the person who slaps you on one..and love your enemies. People who take money to share the gospel and ask people to follow for money are not Christians.
Beli S.11 hours
So sad
Nipun R.12 hours
Good that she moved backed.. these people don't deserve such kind of person ... 😑
Bandi S.12 hours
The same way in Telangana Bhainsa town 18 family's houses were burnt and in Kashmir 5 lakhs Kashmiri pandits were mercelessly throughnout from their mother land..... by culture less goons
Santosh P.12 hours
अच्छा हुआ मार डाला इनकी वजह से कितनी फैमिली बर्बाद हो गई ऑस्ट्रेलिया से यह भारत में गांव में आदिवासियों को की मदद करना छोड़ धर्म परिवर्तन कराता है
Mohd S.12 hours
Awesome 👍 PM of our beautiful country India Jai Hind
Mohd S.12 hours
We miss you sir
Saideep V.13 hours
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIOh1qETRM4&feature=share
Irfan K.13 hours
Shame on you and the people's u follow shame on u
Marfiq Y.16 hours
Right wing Hindu terrorists
Menon M.17 hours
Many more short film should be posted here which is from our own state , Kerala, including TP Chandrasekharan and appeal to consider all human life is precious especially to the respective families.