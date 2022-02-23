back

The mystery of Dadar's missing dog

You are not ready for this heartwarming lost-and-found tale of a stray dog! 🐶💖🥺

23/02/2022 5:11 PM
Animals and Us

284 comments

  • Kankana G.
    30 minutes

    This is so heart warming to see people caring for the pooch..This is true humanity ❤♥

  • Neha R.
    an hour

    These humans are incredible ❤️

  • Jayesh P.
    an hour

    What a Heart touching story and we need more people like this.Kudos to the Society member who did not gave up and found him.Stay Blessed Whiskey and all the Dog loving members.

  • Subhonita C.
    an hour

    ❤️🌻

  • Nidhi K.
    an hour

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

  • Roby L.
    3 hours

    Lovely video, loving people as well.

  • Adv A.
    3 hours

    Hop evry individual feels n treats animals lyk ds.....atlst in our vicinity.....strays arnd us.....!!

  • Anshuman S.
    4 hours

    in todays secular progressive liberal india dogs are fed with cashew biscuits and cows bulls and buffaloes are slaughtered for meat.

  • Subodh S.
    5 hours

    इंसानियत आज भी लोगों के भीतर जिन्दा है I 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Shivani S.
    5 hours

    My heart filled with joy🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Sumita P.
    5 hours

    God bless you

  • Sambhrant M.
    6 hours

    The treatment all stray dogs deserve❤️

  • Salvadore M.
    6 hours

    Very heart touching. ❤

  • Urmila D.
    6 hours

    dog is so lucky to have so many people loving him ❤

  • Poonam B.
    6 hours

    😍😍😍😍👍

  • Nidhi G.
    6 hours

    This is such a beautiful one ....animals no matter what will always be on top of humans and hence we humans continue to surrender to them with love and gratitude

  • Prajakta B.
    7 hours

    heartwarming

  • Danish S.
    7 hours

  • Fauzia K.
    7 hours

    So very happy for whiskey, please put your phone number on his collar so he doesn't get lost again

  • Sangeeta S.
    7 hours

    Wish all humans treated animals with so much love and care.

