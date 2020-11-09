back
The Not-So-Famous “Biden Families” of India
Years before Kamala Harris made the headlines here, US president-elect Joe Biden indicated that he too may have a strong Indian connection.
09/11/2020 2:08 PM
- 983.9K
- 13.6K
- 334
- 4:59
Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14
- 5:54
Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian
- 4:08
The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End
- 4:19
Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story
- 4:38
Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made
- 4:44
Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly
224 comments
Hesavar M.a day
interesting
Govind S.4 days
Wonderful speech ,with confidence n emphasis .learned n wise !👍
Venkatesan5 days
I am Venkatesan India tamilnadu India
Pranish S.5 days
Indians are now trying to impress Joe with his lone distant relatives while godis lickes trump's arse whole time.
Alex D.5 days
Trump is from korea?
SA J.6 days
So the next president and vice president of USA have Indian Relatives ! Great !
Royce B.6 days
Please don't call us indians your family we don't have a pedophile family mine doesn't promote no pro abortion i don't come from a eugenic family fk outta face bitch ass nigga
Amjad K.6 days
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Priyam S.7 days
Fuck you and fuck East India Company
Arun P.7 days
But he and his Deputy holds anti India views-----like reinforcement of 370, CAA etc-----leaning towards Pakistani ----
Prajeen N.7 days
Why i hate this guy
Snigdh S.7 days
Fuck him
Aitzaz A.7 days
😂😂A few weeks ago an indian died because he had listened tye news Trump caught in Corna and he used to worship Trump😂😂now thiIKMKB
Abdul S.19/11/2020 12:05
Wow, now admit him as your father because he is president now, what a confidence to licking someone's Ass & indeed you people are used to it, cheers 😁
Bhumika16/11/2020 06:37
Feku.... Lie for Indian American votes..
David L.15/11/2020 10:37
Dumbfuck fell for the scam. Did he send $10,000
Jennifer G.15/11/2020 09:27
India want Donald Trump ok.he is best president.
Abhishek K.15/11/2020 04:22
😎
Marius L.15/11/2020 03:02
Cool
Sourav B.15/11/2020 01:06
Alzheimer