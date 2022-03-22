back
The oldest Padma Shri recipient ever
Barefoot in a kurta and dhoti... the humility of this 125-year-old Padma Shri awardee won more than just the civilian honour. 🌟
22/03/2022 2:10 PM
83 comments
Saad K.2 days
He deserves massive respect and love. But Why is he prostrating? And that too infront of a chaiwala
Francis P.4 days
If he is 125 years.. modi is sweet 16.... Modi modifying india by fooling India.
Karunanithi4 days
Karunanithi4 days
Sougat M.4 days
We bow down to you
Chetna T.4 days
Salute
Kowshik A.5 days
Did anybody notice his name mentioned in this video?
Dianne R.5 days
What a fine, fine man.
Kaiser A.5 days
Mashallah. Lots of Salam from Pakistan too. Beautiful Hind 🇵🇰❤️🇮🇳❤️
Santosh L.5 days
Aiti M.5 days
Deepest respect🙏
Rk R.5 days
Jai Sriram pm sir 🙏 God bless you 🙏 sir
Aftab A.5 days
Who signed off his birth certificate.. Dougie Howser?
Dalavai N.5 days
Zlaikha M.5 days
I don't see any Muzlim friends appreciating.. because Yoga is Haram in Izlam 😭😭😭
Milind N.5 days
Umar se bhi bada aur dil se bhi...Namo to you Swamiji 🙏
Rahul A.5 days
The old man doesnt know you dont bow your head towards everyone. Only bow your head towards the one who deserve it.
Huzaifa H.5 days
What a heart warming video
Raja S.5 days
Jay Gurudev Maharaj
Minakshi P.5 days
Learning to Bow, never allows one to Break❤️ This is the essence of humbleness, gratitude and happiness, stemming from Yoga❤️ GuruJi is the embodiment of these inspiring qualities, never has He swayed from his simplicity pathway in KaliYuga❤️ GuruJi has never been influenced by the western materialistic world on diet or lifestyle, rather the interest in GuruJi lifestyle is incomprehensible by the west❤️ Only embracing a simplicity Yogic pathway, that stems from our ageless scientific culture of SanatanDharma, which Guruji holds to high regard❤️ Modern Indians across the globe: Guruji highlights an important lesson, in how one can accelerate in the modern materialistic era, without being absorbed in this illusionary life, as GuruJi highlights the tools of success, with His simplicity lifestyle of detachment❤️ Truly humbling🙏🏽