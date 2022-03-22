back

The oldest Padma Shri recipient ever

Barefoot in a kurta and dhoti... the humility of this 125-year-old Padma Shri awardee won more than just the civilian honour. 🌟

22/03/2022 2:10 PM
Changing India

83 comments

  • Saad K.
    2 days

    He deserves massive respect and love. But Why is he prostrating? And that too infront of a chaiwala

  • Francis P.
    4 days

    If he is 125 years.. modi is sweet 16.... Modi modifying india by fooling India.

  • Karunanithi
    4 days

    🙏🙏

  • Karunanithi
    4 days

    😭😭

  • Sougat M.
    4 days

    We bow down to you

  • Chetna T.
    4 days

    Salute

  • Kowshik A.
    5 days

    Did anybody notice his name mentioned in this video?

  • Dianne R.
    5 days

    What a fine, fine man.

  • Kaiser A.
    5 days

    Mashallah. Lots of Salam from Pakistan too. Beautiful Hind 🇵🇰❤️🇮🇳❤️

  • Santosh L.
    5 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Aiti M.
    5 days

    Deepest respect🙏

  • Rk R.
    5 days

    Jai Sriram pm sir 🙏 God bless you 🙏 sir

  • Aftab A.
    5 days

    Who signed off his birth certificate.. Dougie Howser?

  • Dalavai N.
    5 days

    🇮🇳

  • Zlaikha M.
    5 days

    I don't see any Muzlim friends appreciating.. because Yoga is Haram in Izlam 😭😭😭

  • Milind N.
    5 days

    Umar se bhi bada aur dil se bhi...Namo to you Swamiji 🙏

  • Rahul A.
    5 days

    The old man doesnt know you dont bow your head towards everyone. Only bow your head towards the one who deserve it.

  • Huzaifa H.
    5 days

    What a heart warming video

  • Raja S.
    5 days

    Jay Gurudev Maharaj

  • Minakshi P.
    5 days

    Learning to Bow, never allows one to Break❤️ This is the essence of humbleness, gratitude and happiness, stemming from Yoga❤️ GuruJi is the embodiment of these inspiring qualities, never has He swayed from his simplicity pathway in KaliYuga❤️ GuruJi has never been influenced by the western materialistic world on diet or lifestyle, rather the interest in GuruJi lifestyle is incomprehensible by the west❤️ Only embracing a simplicity Yogic pathway, that stems from our ageless scientific culture of SanatanDharma, which Guruji holds to high regard❤️ Modern Indians across the globe: Guruji highlights an important lesson, in how one can accelerate in the modern materialistic era, without being absorbed in this illusionary life, as GuruJi highlights the tools of success, with His simplicity lifestyle of detachment❤️ Truly humbling🙏🏽

