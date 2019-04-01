The Origin Of India’s Most Common Footwear

How Hawaii are India’s Hawai Chappals? 👣👣👣
36 comments
Nikhil A.04/25/2019 14:18
xD
Ritu S.04/23/2019 03:44
let's sport fr it 😂
Kinjal A.04/21/2019 03:45
It is also used to whoop Indian kids😂
Kapil G.04/18/2019 03:04
Very informative
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:50
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Regina D.04/15/2019 17:51
This was an informative video. Not simple advertisement.
Koushik S.04/15/2019 15:43
Amader didi o pore Hawai Chappal! hawai chappal jindabad :D
Saptarshi E.04/14/2019 08:28
Have you heard of wooden chappals called kharam ... Bharat ruled Ayodhya keeping a pair of those on the throne ... And you expect me to believe japanese invented them?
Prajit S.04/14/2019 03:19
फिर परिधान मंतरी मोदी के हिसाब से सलमान भाई,बराक ओबामा ये बहोत ही गरीब किसान परिवार से है🤣
Aamesh K.04/13/2019 12:05
🤣 Salman bhai
Ninad04/11/2019 14:05
India: Going through Crisis. Brut India: Let's cover Hawaii Chappals
Sanjeev D.04/11/2019 13:40
Have to ask my mom
Pravallika A.04/10/2019 03:25
dang
Ayushi A.04/06/2019 16:17
Never knew one can have so much content on Hawai chappal.
Shantanu K.04/05/2019 18:33
The end though😂
PandiMeena P.04/05/2019 04:27
do u now understand how comfortable these slippers are ?😭✨
Vibhavari R.04/04/2019 21:21
Now you can't stop me from hoarding Hawaii chappals,
Manishã G.04/04/2019 18:15
Mamta didi is not in the list 😅
Payal D.04/04/2019 15:36
Must have included the brand ambassador of hawaii chappal. She keeps flaunting in and out her chappal. None other then our very own Didi, Mamata Banerjee😉
Arunima S.04/04/2019 14:54
well our life revolves around this sweetheart