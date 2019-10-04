back

The Other Indian Who Won Big At The Gates Foundation

This 17-year-old changemaker is fighting to end child marriage in India after narrowly escaping it herself. 🏅

10/04/2019 11:15 AM
  • 156.4k
  • 26

24 comments

  • Nutan A.
    10/24/2019 08:07

    Gr8 job keep it up

  • Lalitpoonam S.
    10/23/2019 03:29

    Congrats Payal

  • Sanjina S.
    10/22/2019 14:57

    Altime sadhi korlo aye bat sunta hu

  • Khushboo K.
    10/20/2019 19:30

    Congratulations!

  • Pintu K.
    10/16/2019 06:59

    Ryt

  • Chefdungar S.
    10/15/2019 17:37

    Very good

  • Hanu S.
    10/14/2019 07:02

    Many many congratulations to payal

  • Ram M.
    10/14/2019 02:23

    Congratulations Payal

  • Pravin S.
    10/12/2019 07:36

    If girl determination ,every work is possible.

  • Kuddus A.
    10/10/2019 17:30

    halo

  • Raj S.
    10/10/2019 03:01

    Nice sister aapne bahut work best kiya I need mo no

  • Dixit P.
    10/05/2019 21:58

    First read all the content carefully from video. And analyse all videos from brut. I think in every video you will find something fake and controversial. They just need more users.

  • RJ F.
    10/05/2019 18:16

    Modi terroist RSS cancer for humanity

  • Harnisha S.
    10/05/2019 17:14

    Great.

  • Swarnamayee D.
    10/05/2019 16:48

    Changemaker ❤ 👏🏻

  • Annazaina C.
    10/05/2019 07:57

    Modi a mistake honorary.

  • Rama G.
    10/05/2019 06:37

    Love u from aliens❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤👽👽👽👽👽ur efforts what a women you are🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Praseen M.
    10/05/2019 00:56

    Great

  • Suman G.
    10/04/2019 20:39

    Dedicated to the Ladies who understand Bengali- https://youtu.be/23A4TML4so8

  • Christine E.
    10/04/2019 14:16

    Thumbs up for this young activist ! May she has more support to continue her fights against traditions and old mentalities...