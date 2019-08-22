back
The Other Thing India And Pakistan Fight About
Following tensions between the two nations over Kashmir, India has announced it will not share its water data during floods with Pakistan anymore. The two countries share crucial water resources that are threatened during time of conflict.
08/22/2019 11:32 AM
- 508.9k
- 4.1k
- 323
299 comments
Harbinder S.10/02/2019 15:21
Brut is a Pakistani based agency
Sohail K.09/19/2019 11:57
Nuke is legal too 😂
Khawar C.09/18/2019 10:23
Hitler and moodi have same ideology. One is in hell other soon to follow.
Alvaro S.09/18/2019 09:53
So u want nuke war insted of water war
Suman K.09/17/2019 17:33
Brut India should be named Brut Pakistan 😡
Wasim A.09/16/2019 09:42
Iff you will stop our water.....We will stop your breath...... We know from our childhood that there will be war on water with u people...... And keep in mind we are well prepared for that war....... Just wait and watch.....
Quran a.09/14/2019 19:36
Build some dames Couse we gona bomb it at once😎
Tarun K.09/14/2019 07:10
Brut India is anti India
Khan P.09/14/2019 01:27
Go to hell all Indian Army
Raja S.09/13/2019 18:58
Pak k pass pani nhi phir b ham pani pi rey han India k pass pani ha phir b saly cow ka urine pi rey han yeh b koi zindgi ha salo bs tum logon ki oqat yehi ha pio urine 😅
Monoj R.09/13/2019 18:00
India do not have enough infrastructure to use it 20% and the remaining 80%water that flows to Pakistan they don't use half also the rest flows into sea how come ur coming up with that kind of logic if a minister says something that cannot be the reality don't be brut
Shoaib M.09/13/2019 15:25
Shame on Indian govt
Arjun V.09/13/2019 12:54
Dislike your this video unlike ur page 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Rahul K.09/13/2019 04:44
Jai hind
Jojit M.09/12/2019 14:47
Dont mention CHINA ...it is a very large country but never be contented how Big it was ..He needs all his neighboring country to distribute EVIL GOODS!
Ssudikk M.09/12/2019 10:50
SHUTUP
Subrat G.09/12/2019 01:17
India should and will quit IWT and stop all water going to Pakistan. Brut islamists can f^&* their moms doggg
Kaustav K.09/11/2019 17:01
water, rivers have no borders, man created those borders, no one has the right to stop water
Sourav K.09/11/2019 09:56
Brut India title should be changed to Brut Pakistan 😀
Chandrashaker G.09/11/2019 07:56
@#@##@# The proportion of land share received to Pakistan is very negligible when compared with India, after Independence...hence UNO and USA should interfere and decide the actual eligible share to Pakistan as per natural justice.....in India so called gujaratis rajasthanis marwadis were invaded India,who came from European countries and staying in dravidians subcontinent India, hence gujaratis marwadis rajasthanis shall and has to move to their native place Europe.....accordingly UNO and USA also should do more natural justice to dravidians who forcibly thrown to south India by aryans who occupied north India ,which belongs to dravidians....kindly do natural justice on humanitarian grounds.