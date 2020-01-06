back
The Oxford Union Debate On Modi
Should we have confidence in Narendra Modi? As the Modi government 2.0 completes one year, here’s a flashback from 2019 when a well known Modi critic and an ardent supporter of the PM locked horns at an Oxford Union debate.
06/01/2020 4:57 AM
1853 comments
Suparna V.an hour
show us option to choose a PM at this point. Please.
Kamaljit S.an hour
What democratic vote. What a stupid comment.
Velayutham S.2 hours
The motion was against Modi The speakers who spoke for Modi One a British Indian Another a Pakistani One a Brit Only Guruchatan doss a Corporate MNC retired indian spoke infavor While agains Modi All were indians who know ground reality
Arshad S.2 hours
I am sure she is been paid a big amount for this
Sriprasad T.2 hours
Liar this Prashant Bhushan....he has become irrelevant politically...simply saying anything....will not make true...I don't know where such people get funding to sponsor such events...
Arvind G.2 hours
Bc what u did?
Arvind G.2 hours
Which pm had passed on promise, name in India,it's very easy living as a nri to judge
Saqib A.3 hours
Modi is a Fascist and the ones supporting him are Fascists, like all of Germany supported hitler, likewise
Gour K.3 hours
Jabab in chacho congress k paththar se mila...
Tejpal R.3 hours
The Man is Prashant Bhushan who said that we should give azaadi to Kashmir as they don't want to live in India, also this guy is an Double Edged Sword what we can in Hindi as Double Dholki
Tomonica C.3 hours
Relax guys. The lady is a bhakt 😆
Wasifk K.4 hours
This lawyer should speaks now on indian prime minister that he failed in dealing with this shitty virus.
Fareed C.4 hours
Modi has lost his way by mixing religion and politics. If he wants to rule India according to the Hindu principles, if they have Hindu laws that can be acceptable to all or that will not oppress and discriminate people I don't mind but he claims that it is a Secular country and slaughter Muslims.
Sannjay G.4 hours
Can Prashant Bhushan show us solutions, he himself could not do anything as aap politician what can a guy who is failure talk about successful people, Modi is a success story in our country
Akther N.4 hours
What is doing there send her Back to India to Modi.
Shabana A.6 hours
Its clear to see the woman is an nri... she not living in India ... thats why she has not seen or experienced the real hate ideology of hinduvata people of modi... obviously when they overseas countries they enjoy liberal life with extremist views of india... she a hypocrite...she talking b.s.
Dipankar C.6 hours
Mr Modi is a Boon for India, a very late received boon, any idiot who is against him has got vested interest.... as if India has been corruption free and was Ram Rajya before Modi. Any delay of Modiji to have come to power would have been disastrous for India..... india is lucky to have him come at least late but come in time to save us!
Nikhil V.6 hours
Fat brainless cow
Abhishek G.7 hours
PM to Modi ji hi banage phir se
Sekhar H.7 hours
And after this debate....in the 2019 elections.... Prashant Bhushan got his answers he was trying to seek at an international platform...Modi govt re-won with even more numbers....😂 In d name of democracy the truth prevailed.