The Party-Hopping Godman Of Madhya Pradesh

Dominic S.2 hours
Choice of wrong party. Poor man
Rohit S.6 hours
Congress ka chamcha hai a
Cleo L.21 hours
I am his follower he is nice
Mohd H.a day
Ye k hai....
Rose O.a day
Scary
Ashfaq A.a day
His offence as he campaigned for congress in MP
Dhanush N.2 days
Why do the people make such a kind of a****les famous. The f***ing babas and the uneducated unrealistic idiots are campaigning to be ministers for the so called economy !!! How in the world is india going to get developed.
Sheeba2 days
🙃
Saleem P.2 days
Because he supported Congress party. While BJP no.1 criminal party in India. With high criminal records. Criminals like chinmaya nand, Nityanand, Saakshi maharaj, Dhongi Adithyanath, Pragya Thakur, Asaram baba, kuldeep Singh segar, Aseema nand, Devendar Singh, Ragini Tiwari, etc etc. Are heroes of BJP party.....
Zafar B.2 days
So the mater is he supported Congress.
Devesh M.2 days
yeh kab aae the
Gourab P.2 days
So, he was the real Technical Guruji 😂
Salman K.2 days
What did i see "COMPUTER BABA" SERIOUSLY? 🤣
Saliim M.3 days
His only fault was he did not support/join BJP.
Soodess M.3 days
How can people follow these men blindly. I am sorry to say but are Indians stupid???
John C.3 days
Clown baba
অর্ণব র.3 days
I see similar things when a Muslim Maulvi claiming to be direct descendant of Allah.. asks illiterate and brainwashed mass to kill Non-Muslims (Kaffer).. the worse part is the literate muslims do praise that maulvi too
Mario K.4 days
Democracy is just like cancer
Araafat K.4 days
Omg this baba belongs to RAGA camp how come brut posting about him???