The Party-Hopping Godman Of Madhya Pradesh

'Computer Baba' is a self-declared seer with big political dreams. But his last political choice cost him crores.

22/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 306.7K
  • 61

56 comments

  • Dominic S.
    2 hours

    Choice of wrong party. Poor man

  • Rohit S.
    6 hours

    Congress ka chamcha hai a

  • Cleo L.
    21 hours

    I am his follower he is nice

  • Mohd H.
    a day

    Ye k hai....

  • Rose O.
    a day

    Scary

  • Ashfaq A.
    a day

    His offence as he campaigned for congress in MP

  • Sean B.
    2 days

    anyone with programming skill, need to generate invoices and store data? pay in US link me!

  • Dhanush N.
    2 days

    Why do the people make such a kind of a****les famous. The f***ing babas and the uneducated unrealistic idiots are campaigning to be ministers for the so called economy !!! How in the world is india going to get developed.

  • Sheeba
    2 days

    🙃

  • Saleem P.
    2 days

    Because he supported Congress party. While BJP no.1 criminal party in India. With high criminal records. Criminals like chinmaya nand, Nityanand, Saakshi maharaj, Dhongi Adithyanath, Pragya Thakur, Asaram baba, kuldeep Singh segar, Aseema nand, Devendar Singh, Ragini Tiwari, etc etc. Are heroes of BJP party.....

  • Zafar B.
    2 days

    So the mater is he supported Congress.

  • Devesh M.
    2 days

    yeh kab aae the

  • Gourab P.
    2 days

    So, he was the real Technical Guruji 😂

  • Salman K.
    2 days

    What did i see "COMPUTER BABA" SERIOUSLY? 🤣

  • Saliim M.
    3 days

    His only fault was he did not support/join BJP.

  • Soodess M.
    3 days

    How can people follow these men blindly. I am sorry to say but are Indians stupid???

  • John C.
    3 days

    Clown baba

  • অর্ণব র.
    3 days

    I see similar things when a Muslim Maulvi claiming to be direct descendant of Allah.. asks illiterate and brainwashed mass to kill Non-Muslims (Kaffer).. the worse part is the literate muslims do praise that maulvi too

  • Mario K.
    4 days

    Democracy is just like cancer

  • Araafat K.
    4 days

    Omg this baba belongs to RAGA camp how come brut posting about him???

