back

The Policeman Teacher From Delhi’s Red Fort

A cop who likes to teach, Than Singh from Delhi is a blessing for a small group of children who cannot afford smartphone education. 💖

20/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 29.3K
  • 46

And even more

  1. 3:16

    This Indian Family Is Helping Displaced Armenians

  2. 5:52

    A Day With Rania

  3. 3:05

    The Policeman Teacher From Delhi’s Red Fort

  4. 3:10

    Meet The 86-Year-Old Who Sells Bhelpuri To Support His Family

  5. 3:49

    Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals

  6. 3:18

    One Man Asking You To Just...Listen

39 comments

  • Beena S.
    9 hours

    Great done

  • Halim A.
    16 hours

    finally something delight to see from a policeman in india..jai hen india

  • Rohit R.
    16 hours

    There is nothing a non police act. A police should do everything that makes a society better.

  • Shreya M.
    17 hours

    proud of these men,god bless u brothers....your uniform is definitely taking pride from your work❤

  • Bala B.
    19 hours

    Salute Sir

  • The C.
    20 hours

    ❤️

  • Sita V.
    20 hours

    God bless you brother👏👍🏻

  • Solomia K.
    a day

    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

  • Mountainian M.
    a day

    https://GramFree.world/?r=10893974 click on the link and create an account and start earning easily

  • Zulfi Q.
    a day

    This he has done a very kind one for citizen Before taking Oath he says I do service to human mankind. Apart from basic roll this is extraordinary service and protection to humanity. Salute. Sir

  • Arcanjoe J.
    a day

    And he is doing his shift in nite

  • Baitul A.
    a day

    Hats off to you Sir 🙏🏼💙💐 ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Wass W.
    a day

    Good to see humanity in action

  • نايف ع.
    a day

    Humanity at its finest. Huge respect 👍

  • Dhaval V.
    a day

    Than singh sir 🙏🙏🙏

  • Dhaval V.
    a day

    Hats off Man singh sir , stay blessed always

  • Selvaraj M.
    a day

    Congratulations Mr. police officer 🙏🙏👍🙏

  • Ravinder D.
    a day

    Good job

  • Usama H.
    a day

    Mashallah a great man Salute you

  • Shivam U.
    a day

    Great effort Sir🙏

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.