The Policeman Teacher From Delhi’s Red Fort
A cop who likes to teach, Than Singh from Delhi is a blessing for a small group of children who cannot afford smartphone education. 💖
20/10/2020 1:27 PM
39 comments
Beena S.9 hours
Great done
Halim A.16 hours
finally something delight to see from a policeman in india..jai hen india
Rohit R.16 hours
There is nothing a non police act. A police should do everything that makes a society better.
Shreya M.17 hours
proud of these men,god bless u brothers....your uniform is definitely taking pride from your work❤
Bala B.19 hours
Salute Sir
The C.20 hours
❤️
Sita V.20 hours
God bless you brother👏👍🏻
Solomia K.a day
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
Mountainian M.a day
Zulfi Q.a day
This he has done a very kind one for citizen Before taking Oath he says I do service to human mankind. Apart from basic roll this is extraordinary service and protection to humanity. Salute. Sir
Arcanjoe J.a day
And he is doing his shift in nite
Baitul A.a day
Hats off to you Sir 🙏🏼💙💐 ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Wass W.a day
Good to see humanity in action
نايف ع.a day
Humanity at its finest. Huge respect 👍
Dhaval V.a day
Than singh sir 🙏🙏🙏
Dhaval V.a day
Hats off Man singh sir , stay blessed always
Selvaraj M.a day
Congratulations Mr. police officer 🙏🙏👍🙏
Ravinder D.a day
Good job
Usama H.a day
Mashallah a great man Salute you
Shivam U.a day
Great effort Sir🙏